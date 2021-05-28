How to play music on Spotify while playing games on PS5





One of the best features of PS4 that appeared later in the life cycle was the ability to play Spotify music during the game. The good news is that it’s also available on the PS5. Depending on the game, you may want to hear the in-game audio. And it’s perfectly fine and often encouraged. In-game audio can be a major part of the experience.

In many situations, it’s not only more immersive, it can also be important for gameplay. But when you don’t care too much or audio isn’t that important, why not relax and play the game while listening to your favorite songs?

Of course, you can easily play music from another device during the game. However, it’s much easier to work with because you can control everything from one device. If you want to know how to set this, it’s very easy and we’ll cover it in this handy guide.

How to play music from Spotify during game on PS5

If you’ve never experienced this feature before, it’s understandable. This is not one of Sony’s most emphasized features. At best, it probably gained that five-minute fame and then disappeared into the background. Pave the way for more game-focused features.

However, the possibility of listening to Spotify music while playing games is still possible for PS5 owners. As Sony and Spotify thought it was a good place to bring it to a new generation of consoles. Here’s how to get started.

Start by downloading the Spotify app

The first and perhaps most obvious step is to install from the media page and install the Spotify app on your PS5. Click on the media page from the top[すべてのアプリ]Make sure that is highlighted.

Scroll down using your DualSense controller or PS5 Media Remote and click Spotify to see your download options. I’m having problems when I click Download to install the app. Once the app is installed, launch the app and sign in first. After that, you will be able to use the app.

You only have to sign in first (unless you log out), so you can continue to boot and use it freely. Just like mobile and desktop apps.

Launch Spotify and find the music you want to listen to

This step is pretty trivial. Visit Spotify and find what you want to hear while playing the game. It can be the music you like or the one that best suits the tone of the game. Do you play fighting games? Look for high energy ones.

When you find what you want to hear, press play to continue.

Launch the game

Now that we’ve organized the music, find the next game to play. Press the PlayStation button on your DualSense controller or PS5 Media Remote to bring up the command center and return to the game page.

Then scroll to the top and click on the game page, just as you would on the media page. Find the game you want to play and launch it like any other time. If the music is already playing, it will continue to play in the background when you launch and play the game.

Manage playback from the command center

Sony and Spotify have devised a very easy way to control the playback of music during the game. In fact, there are several ways to do that. First, press the PlayStation button on your DualSense controller to launch the Command Center. This time it is not MediaRemote (if you have one). We do not use Media Remote to play the game.

If the music is already playing, the Spotify card will appear as the first card in the lineup. All the remaining cards are related to the game you are playing.

From this point on, you can actually pause the music just by pressing the square button on your controller. Press it again to resume playback. Another option is to click the card with the cross button to access all media playback controls from there. Includes options for pause / play, fast forward, rewind, music volume control, song shuffle, repeat, and save.

Play games on PS5 while managing Spotify music from your mobile phone

Another notable point is that you can play music from Spotify on PS5, but you can manage the playback from your smartphone. To do this, you need to configure Spotify Connect. Once that’s done, as long as the Spotify app is also installed on your mobile device, the playback controls will pop up on your mobile device.

You can turn off in-game music for some titles

Not all games support this, but if you don’t want to be distracted by Spotify’s listening experience, you can turn off the in-game music altogether.

The only unfortunate thing about this feature is that there doesn’t seem to be a definitive list of supported games. So you have to try to see if it’s available when you play. If your game supports this feature, in-game music will either be turned off automatically or you will be able to manage it yourself.

Of course, some games don’t allow you to turn off in-game music. In that case, you may have to settle to hear both at the same time.

Power on your PS5 using the Spotify app on another device

Sony has adopted a variety of ways to power on the PS5 remotely, but you can also do this from the Spotify app on another device. There are some caveats.

First, you need to configure Spotify Connect. So first make sure it doesn’t get in the way. You also need to install the Spotify app on another device. For example, like a mobile app. Finally, you need to launch the Spotify app on your PS5 and go to the in-app settings menu.

There you have the option to power on your PS5 using the Spotify app on another device. Clicking on that option will display the toggles that need to be enabled to turn on this feature.

Currently this only works if the PS5 is in REST mode. Not when the power is completely off. So, if you plan to use it, remember it. And that’s it! Now you can enjoy Spotify while playing your favorite games.

