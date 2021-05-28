Sonic 3 soundtrack composed by Michael Jackson





For years it has been debated that Michael Jackson appears to be involved in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 soundtrack. What do we really know about this story?

One of the hottest rumors within the Sonic the Hedgehog community is the 1994 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 soundtrack. Specifically, whether King of Pop’s Michael Jackson was involved in its creation. Some explanations from a survey of former Sega employees and fans show his involvement. The question is whether this is fact or fiction.

Originally started as an obvious conspiracy theory in the early 2000s, some of the early references to this theory were made by Ben Marison, who noticed extreme similarities between the game soundtrack and some of Jackson’s discography. It is due to achievements. Specifically, Marison argued that Sonic’s Carnival Night Zone was very similar to Jackson’s jam.

This theory will be discussed around the next few years. Some argue that Jackson’s idea of ​​secretly creating a Sonic game soundtrack sounded ridiculous. Others would argue that it makes sense if Jackson’s name is removed from the game’s credits following his 1993 sexual abuse accusation. There was no real evidence of this theory until several former Sega employees discussed the matter.

Jackson is a fan of Sonic and has a long-standing relationship with Sega, working on the adaptation of his movie Moonwalker video games in 1990. Perhaps Jackson was toured by the Sega Technical Institute in 1993, and staff with credits for the Sonic 3. Game soundtrack said Jackson actually worked on the game with them, the Huffington Post Told to.

Brad Buxer, Jackson’s music director, claims he was already working with him on his album “Dangerous” at the time and was asked by the singer to help him with his work at Sonic 3. .. The King of Pop was certainly working on the game’s soundtrack, but Sega removed the track from the game after getting caught up in the controversy. Hector made it clear that during development, Sega intended to keep Jackson’s involvement secret from the general public, even before being charged with sexual abuse.

Doug Griggsby III, a member of the team that produced the Sonic 3 soundtrack, claimed that development continued with Jackson after the accusation against Jackson was announced. He said he had never called to stop production from Sega, and Jackson was eager to complete the project. When the game was finally released in 1994, the entire sound team, except Michael Jackson, was credited.

Team members claim that Jackson pulled his name out of credit because Genesis’ compressed sound quality reduced the quality and influence of his music. His song remains, but he is not credited. Hector claims that Sega removed all his tracks from the game after accusations of sexual abuse against Jackson. Howard Drossin is a composer hired to replace the truck, claiming that Drossin did not replace the truck at all, only a slight tweak. Originally he was told he would work with Jackson, but Drossin was surprised to find that he was finally tasked with recreating his finished soundtrack.

That said, it’s entirely possible that both Sega and the sound team’s statements are true. Technically, Sega is right. Jackson’s trucks don’t show up in the game because Drossin was hired to recreate them. The sound team also tells the truth when they say that all Jackson tracks and sounds are in-game, as Drossin admits that they haven’t changed much. Evidence that Jackson actually had some involvement in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seems pretty definitive.

Sega has re-released almost every classic Sonic title multiple times, with the first two games released for all current-generation consoles, but not Sonic 3. The game has not been re-released for over 10 years. Will change in future Sonic Origins collections. Fans believe that the current hot debate over Jackson’s involvement is part of why Sonic 3 has disappeared for so many years.

