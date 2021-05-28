Watch the first PS5 gameplay video for Horizon Forbidden West, no release date yet





The developer, Guerrilla Games, introduced 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay during the PlayStation State of Play live stream. What we saw was a very impressive look of the cross-generation game. The presentation did not include a release date, so the studio issued a brief statement on Twitter.

Thanks for watching the #Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! The exact release date hasn’t been decided yet, but development is on track and updates will be made soon. As always, thank you for your continued support.

Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 27, 2021

In the gameplay video, the main character, Alloy, embarks on a quest to save Elend Vanguardman, the captain of the Vanguard of Calja Sanking Abad, captured by rival Raiders. You can get a glimpse of the changes made to Forbidden West throughout the sequence. This includes new equipment such as grappling hooks and holographic wing gliders. Check out the full gameplay video below. And even now, 1,000 years after the apocalyptic event, you’ll still see some recognizable landmarks indicating new locations in the game.

The three most distinctive features of Forbidden West are the pull casters, shield wings and diving masks. Pull casters are grappling hooks that speed up movement by raising the legs perpendicular to the alloy. It is used at fixed points marked in yellow. Another traversal tool. The Shield Wing gives the alloy the ability to parachute or endanger the Breath of the Wild. In the meantime, the diving mask does exactly what it says: it gives the alloy the ability to swim indefinitely in the water.

There are also smoke grenades that alloys use to escape combat. This can indicate that the player not only sprints, but also uses various defensive tools such as pull casters to get out of trouble.

Alloys can also be seen throwing explosive spears. Perhaps it is recalling the consumable ammunition of Far Cry Primal, Ubisoft’s 2016 prehistoric open-world action-adventure game.

The video also shows how the battle was tuned. This looks more fluid and punchy than before. One of the notable changes is the spear. This can be infused with effects such as electricity through what is called a courage surge. Players can bring all of the alloy’s weapons to the workbench, where they can equip various upgrades to make them more effective. There are also player-friendly combos and mechanized elephants that fight (or override).

McCaw posted an article on the PlayStation blog that spotlighted what was displayed during the 20-minute live stream. This includes the names of enemy assailants featured in the gameplay showcase (a rebel tribe called Tenakth that can override the machine), an upgrade to Aloy’s focus that emphasizes climbable areas, and numerous. New enemies (from the sun wing in the air to the giant Tremortusk, amphibious Snapmaws). McCaw called the game a “massive open world.”

As a direct follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn in 2017, Forbidden West sees Alloy traveling to the apocalyptic West Coast of the United States. Six months after the first game, Alloy is investigating a disease that could destroy the planet. Forbidden West will be available on both PS4 and PS5.



