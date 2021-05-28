Samsung tablet leaks due to monster iPad





Samsung seems to have gained a foothold in the world of tablet computers in 2020 and 2021 with the latest batch of Galaxy tab devices. Earlier this week, Samsung announced two new Android tablets. Both are slightly repeated on recently released devices. past. This Friday, a leaked document from the Samsung Tablet Project seems to be aiming for the stars, showing multiple giant tablets that are shining even the most luxurious Galaxy tablets released in the past year.

When I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + in September 2020, I called it the best Android slate ever. Since then, Samsung has been releasing different versions of tablets, targeting multiple price ranges and multiple types of consumers. Here in May 2021, they announced the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. They’re doing their best with tablets, but other companies (except Apple) don’t seem to find the opportunity to take part of the pie.

This week’s leak from The Galox_ shows a set of three new Android tablets that appear to be ready for release in 2023. These devices seem to be in the spotlight in the 11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch categories. The smallest of these features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz image refresh rate and a variety of potential use cases.

This smallest device appears to share the size of RAM and ROM with the next largest device. Both work with two potential iterations: 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The medium-sized tablet here features a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz image refresh rate. This is similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Tab S7 +.

The front camera setup for both 11-inch and 12.4-inch tablets seems to be relatively basic at 8MP, but the complete collection of tablets now works with a dual camera setup with a 13MP main 5MP secondary camera and LEDs. is. flash.

All of these devices rotate with a quad speaker setup and BLES pen. This means that you’re ready to get rid of the jam and play the movie loud enough for multiple viewers. The S Pen is likely to be relatively similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 + and will continue to work with wireless charging thanks to the tablet’s magnetic back charging panel.

The largest of the three leaked tablets today seems to have a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz image refresh rate. This huge tablet seems to have two iterations planned. One has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and the other has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The largest tablets appear to have a central notch that can hold both front cameras. * This tablet with a 14.6-inch panel has been shown to have a screen-to-body ratio of 92%. .. This slide shows a direct comparison to the 12.9-inch maximum size iPad Pro unit.

* This largest Samsung Galaxy tablet seems to have the same 8MP camera on the front as other tablets, but it also has a 5MP camera for ultra-wide coverage. As the slide shows, this is perfect for both home fitness needs and video conferencing.

The battery size of these tablets looks absurd in a good way. The smallest shows an 8000mAh battery. Medium tablets show a 10090mAh battery and the largest tablets show a 12000mAh battery. The entire lot is also displayed with a fast charge of 45W.

Now we just have to cross our fingers and hope these tablets aren’t more valuable than the best Android tablets ever manufactured.

