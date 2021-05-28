Snapdragon 888 Plus Appears on Geekbench with iPhone 12 Rival Score





The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (pictured above) running the Snapdragon 888 chipset has the highest levels of performance, but it could be better than Qualcomm’s next chip, which has just surfaced. The Snapdragon 888 Plus benchmark is posted online on Geekbench’s list, and the results have almost blown away the iPhone 12s test score.

You can see the expected Snapdragon 888 Plus (or sometimes called Snapdragon 888 Pro) results in the Geekbench database. The multi-core score is 3,704, well below the highest level. The iPhone 12s 3,859 outperforms other Android phones released earlier this year with standard Snapdragon 888s such as the OnePlus 9 Pro (3,630) and Asus ROG 5 Pro (3,679).

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Qualcomm typically begins a year with the introduction of the major 800-series chipsets used in Android’s flagship products, and releases an improved “Plus” version for subsequent phones in the middle of the year. .. The Geekbench list shows some improvements in migrating from Snapdragon 888 to this supposed Snapdragon 888 Plus. That is, the Cortext X1 Performance Core (listed as Cluster 3 above) has reached 3.00Ghz, which is higher than the previous silicon’s 2.84Ghz. ..

Which phone runs Snapdragon 888 Plus / Pro?

Qualcomm has typically released a slightly improved chipset in the middle of the year, with new silicon coming out later this year, as the Snapdragon 865 Plus did on mobile phones like the Snapdragon 8T in 2020. We expect it to be packed into our flagship Android phone.

Therefore, Wed expects the Snapdragon 888 Plus to arrive on the phone, which is expected to land in the second half of 2021, like the OnePlus 9T. I’ve never heard of a phone rumored to get a new chipset, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is likely to not have the Snapdragon 888 Plus, a phone that usually has Qualcomms’ improved silicon. I know the phone, but there are rumors of cancellation, so check which flagship phone packs the chipset.

