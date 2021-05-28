RetroBeat: 5 other Sonic games that should be in Sonic Origins





Earlier this week, Sega announced Sonic Origins. This is a new retro compilation that includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. I’m always looking for a nice collection, but I think this package will be even more exciting.

In the 90’s, Sega released many Sonic games. Sure, not all of them are as good as Sonic2 or SonicCD, but many are still fun and entertaining. And enough sonic nuts to know if any game should have been included.

Below is a list of five games that I think were fun additions to Sonic Origins.

Sonic 3D Blast

Poor Sonic 3D Blast has an unfair reputation. People quickly put it into a bad Sonic game, but this 1996 Isometric Genesis title is okay for me. The controls are a bit slippery and may require a nasty backtrack for non-linear purposes, but this still feels like a classic sonic experience. It also has one of the best console soundtracks.

The original game lead programmer, John Burton, has actually fixed many of the problems in the original game with an unofficial director’s cut that can be downloaded as a ROM. Sega needs to contact Burton to officially release this improved version of Sonic 3D Blast.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Master System)

Most of us in the United States did not have the Master System, the 8-bit predecessor of Genesis, but this machine was very popular in Europe and Brazil. So when Sonic hit, Sega developed an 8-bit franchise for older machines.

You may now have played this version of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Game Gear, but the Master System version has a wider resolution. To be honest, I love watching Sega create a huge collection of master systems for the latest consoles, but even the Blue Blurs 8-bit Adventure sample would have been good for Sonic Origins.

Sonic spinball

The Sonic Spinball was one of the franchise’s first spin-offs, and by itself it would be interesting enough to be included in the Sonic Origins. No, it’s not as good as the Core Genesis Sonic game. Also, it’s not close to one of the best video game pinball experiences (it’s not Demons Crush or Kirbys Pinball).

However, Sonic Spinball is attractive. I like its somewhat dirty aesthetic and it’s also the only sonic game I remember including characters featured in Sonic cartoons on Saturday morning and Archie Comics series like Princess Sally Acorn.

Sega Sonic The Hedgehog

SegaSonic the Hedgehog is a Sonic game that I’ve always wanted to try. An arcade title that has never left Japan since 1993. Three players work together, one controlling Sonic and the other commanding Mighty Armagiro or Raza Flying Squirrel. Oh, you control these characters with a trackball.

See the gameplay above. This game is wild. I hope Sega will eventually find a way to release this weird thing on the console.

Knuckles Chaotics

It’s great to have a Sonic CD, but it’s a shame that Sega has omitted the franchise’s 32X installments. Knuckles Chaotics is a bit strange. Manipulate two characters at once, and they are linked by a kind of magical chain that can be used to bend levels and play slingshots. It may be a little clunky, but it’s still fun and playable like any other 2D Sonic game.

Of course, Sonic isn’t really included. This can be a problem with a compilation called Sonic Origins. I don’t think anyone complains about that specialty. Knuckles Chaotix has never been included in Sega’s compilation and has never acquired its own standalone port. It’s time for this game to find a life beyond 32X.

RetroBeat is a weekly column that explores past games, classics, new retro titles, or old favorites and how their design techniques are affecting today’s market and experience. If you would like to send a retro-themed project or scoop, please contact me.

