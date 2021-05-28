Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase: Your Wildest Prediction





The wait is about to end! E3 is just a few weeks away. We’re currently preparing an official forecast for the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase, while we’ve visited Twitter to hear what some people want to see on the E32021. Share your wildest take with featured videos.

We asked, and you delivered

Earlier this week, our old friend Jez Corden called on Twitter’s Xbox community to withdraw the wildest and unrealistic predictions about the Xbox E32021 showcase. I’ve spent a serious amount of time scrutinizing this thread to discover the most ridiculous, incredible, and unlikely bomb possibilities you’ve sent us. From ridiculous acquisitions to hilarious celebrity cameos, some of you have dropped pure gold. There were a lot of amazing predictions from our community, but unfortunately we could only choose the most quirky ones in the pack.

Hit me with your most crazy, unrealistic, fantastic E3 2021 Xbox predictions.

Jez Corden (@JezCorden) May 25, 2021 Want to see more community-focused content?

We enjoy finding new and fun ways to interact with the community. Our wild Xbox Predictive Video is the first to enter this style on the Windows Central Gaming channel. What are your thoughts on this format? Want to see such regular community-driven content? Are there any other topics or ideas you would like us to share in a similar way? Let us know in the comments section below!

Looking for something to play while waiting for all the new games on display at E3 2021? Check out the list of the best games on your Xbox Game Pass.

Great event builds are about developers and shouldn’t be judged about it

Microsoft’s 2021 Build Conference took place most of the week. Despite introducing many tools for developers, some people on the web are dissatisfied with their focus. That’s why it fits exactly what it should be.

