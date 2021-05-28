Soapbox: Pokmon Legends: The release date of Arceus worries me, but hopefully I’m wrong





Soapbox features allow individual writers to express their opinions on topical topics and random things they are thinking about. Opinions may not necessarily be the voice of the site. Today, Ryan talks about the surprisingly early release date of the famous Pokemon title.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus in my mind has the potential to be at least one of the most interesting, exciting and series-advancing Pokemon games we’ve had in the last few years. The first announcement was made in February, setting the scene for the series “Injecting new actions and RPG elements beyond the frameworks established so far”, with plots and settings completely different from ours. I’m proud. Will be reused.

Legend: Arceus is really special and could serve as a testing ground for strengthening core titles

All of the concepts are great, and many of the ideas sound like what fans have been hoping for since the dawn of time. This is an open world Pokemon game where players “jointly participate in battle”. It’s set to a completely different period than you’ve seen so far, so you can see old-fashioned PokBall technology and more. In the story, we completed the first Pokédex in the Sinnoh region. So how cool is it?

The mainline series of games is always the best place, but Legends: Arceus is really special and can serve as a testing ground to enhance these core titles. You’ll have the opportunity to prove that open-world Pokemon games really work, and even create your own sub-series of historic lore-based adventures for enthusiasts. Unfortunately, the news on this week’s release date made me a little more worried than excited.

The February public trailer was split into two parts of the intriguing “not real gameplay footage” intro, which was nicely hyped as intended. The footage shows a lot of positive things (art direction looks solid, the squatting gameplay mechanics in stealth mode look interesting, and Pokemon roaming around in the Let’s Go style of the world. It’s always a plus). The performance of the show in the trailer is a completely different issue.

Well, I’m not crazy about the number of terraflops and biblibops on the console. Also, because Mario’s individual mustache hairs aren’t visible, we won’t cancel the pre-order, but you can see the footage. It looked a little rough. There is a scene where the Chimchar is moving, even though it is the only focus on the screen where the player is moving at less than 10 frames per second. Similarly, Chingling can be seen floating in the air and stuttering each frame as if it were falling from an invisible escalator. You can see it for yourself below:

Pokemon Swords and Shields have been thoroughly scrutinized for what fans believed to be a lack of overall polish and quality, and aspects such as reused animations and their auspicious trees generated a lot of controversy. I did. Personally, I thought Sword and Shield actually checked all the boxes. If I hadn’t had all the negatives online in advance, I wouldn’t have thought of this while enjoying the playthrough.

Of course, it’s all subjective, but based on the original Legends: Arceus footage, this new title looks a bit less worn than Sword and Shield did to me. Perhaps it’s a style difference (developing an open world landscape is a completely different beast than a game full of straight paths), but whatever happens, my main point from its exposure is , “I hope this gets enough time in the oven’.

Another day, another dangerous Pokemon tree.

And that’s why the newly revealed release date worries me. Initially, it was announced that the game would be released at some point in the 12 months of “2022”. I thought it was “great”. “What we’re seeing is a really early build and we have plenty of time to work on it.” But then 2022 changed to January 28, 2022 (only eight months from now). And I’m wondering how much I can do in the meantime.

I hope the Pokemon Company and Game Freak have given (or given) the right development time for this title.

The truth is that you may not know how fast the build will be, and you may not even know how long the game is actually being developed. If the updated Switch hardware is really up close, it could certainly help here, but it just doesn’t happen to dedicate a Pokemon game to the theoretical “Switch Pro”, it owns. Also based on Switch and Switch Lite, which should run smoothly for 84 million people. Maybe I’m not worried about anything and are all the little bumps ironed when we talk?

In any case, I hope Pokemon Company and Game Freak have given me the right development time for this title. This isn’t a typical mainline Pokemon game where the overlord of the company must claim that games, cards, anime, merchandise, and everything else is perfectly lined up, but some products in time for the deadline. May be issued in a hurry. This is a unique product that will be a dream game for the biggest fans in the series. Thank you for your cooperation.

