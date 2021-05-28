Android 12 hides some great new features, but they may only be available on Pixels – BGR





Google unveiled Android 12 in its main I / O 2021 keynote a few days ago, confirming most of the recent rumors we all saw in the process. The new mobile operating system has undergone a major redesign called “Material You” that allows users to easily customize their phones and tablets without worrying about installing themes. Android 12 offers many additional features in addition to major design transformations, such as improved privacy protection and improved interaction with other devices. However, due to the limited segment of I / O keynotes dedicated to the new mobile OS, Google has yet to reveal all the secrets of Android 12.

In addition to the features available on all Android smartphones and tablets covered by the Android 12 update, Google may incorporate some features into the OS dedicated to Pixel smartphones. One such feature is one that could make it even easier for Google to sell the Pixel in other markets. It is an automatic translation of the application.

Chrome already has a built-in translation feature that allows you to translate any website into the language of your choice. This is a great accessibility feature that you can use on your PC and mobile to open the web to more users, whether they speak a foreign language or not.

Applying the same type of automatic translation to your app will make it a game changer for your Pixel smartphone, allowing owners to install and use non-localized applications in their area. This makes the Pixel more attractive and easier to sell in some markets, and makes the Play Store more accessible in the international market. Developers can get more international users without having to translate the app themselves.

Google hasn’t revealed details of the project, including translating the app’s user interface on Android 12, but xda-developers found evidence that Google is working on this particular initiative.

The code found in April shows that Google has introduced a new framework for translating UI elements in apps into the user’s native language. After I / O, xda explains that Google has updated the API differences report with the new android.view.translation package and related methods in the View class.

The API isn’t documented, but developers suspect that Google may actually be working on “system-provided translation of strings displayed to users.” Another developer pointed out that the app’s UI translation feature is not a standard Android 12 feature, as the code is specifically associated with Pixel smartphones.

The report states that the new translation feature should be in the Device Personalization Services app, although it is not in the current version. With future Android 12 betas, users will be able to test UI translation capabilities on devices that can run betas. This also means that functionality isn’t limited to Pixel smartphones, at least initially.

This new accessibility feature is amazing, but it has one obvious problem. It’s related to Google’s ability to automatically translate foreign languages ​​in Chrome. The resulting translations are not always good and can affect usability compared to human translations. This isn’t a big deal for websites, but it can be a problem for app UI translations. As with unconfirmed Android features, we don’t know if or when Google will roll out the app’s UI auto-translation feature on Pixel smartphones and other devices.

