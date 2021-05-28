Samsung’s research may suggest the emergence of even larger Android tablets





Samsung seems to be polling users through a survey to see if they are interested in Android tablets that are even larger than the standard 8, 10, 0r 12-inch varieties. It is based on a recent report from 9to5Google after displaying some posts on topics related to Naver. For clarity, it is a social media site outside the home of the Korean company.

In fact, the company seems to be measuring interest in tablets running large mobile operating systems as large as 14.6 inches. Place a tablet that far exceeds the standard size of a large Android tablet. It maximizes at about 10 inches on average.

What does a larger Samsung Android tablet look like, apart from its size?

The specs associated with speculative tablets are just as impressive as their size. The company will utilize one of the OLED panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This shows an Android iteration driven by an unknown chipset. However, it is backed up by up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Under that, the company will utilize a battery with a capacity of 12,000mAh with an incredibly fast 45W charge.

Apart from these obvious flagship trends, the company also refers to quad speakers and dual cameras, one on the front and one on the back. S-pen support is also included on the device. Therefore, it will not be much different from the current top tier model of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +.

This causes as many issues as possible that can be resolved when Samsung releases it.

Now, there are some questions that fall into this size category and are posed by tablets running Android. In the past, Android tablets, Samsung, etc. did not exceed 12 inches because the app did not work on a large scale. This can affect the findings.

Specifically, some app makers are aiming for that market, but most aren’t. Anything that isn’t aimed there will be scaled up by Android itself. As a result, they will be stretched and look disproportionate. In fact, this is also one of the most noticeable issues with large Chromebooks running Android apps.

With that in mind, Samsung is unlikely to release a tablet of this size, at least until its own app supports a larger display. And Samsung could eventually throw away the idea, depending on the results of the polls.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos