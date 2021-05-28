The Google Assistant may regain the “Screen Content” feature





The infamous disappearing command may come back soon with new features in Android.

You may remember that in the Android era, you could ask the Google Assistant “what’s on the screen?” Before this feature disappears into the fog. Now Google seems to be working on giving it Second Life in the new Android section it’s working on.

What’s happening with “What’s on the screen?”

This useful feature resurrection was discovered by XDA Developers during normal APK teardown. This is where the website cracks and opens Google’s Android APK code to find out all the interesting things hidden in the code.

From time to time, disassembling these APKs reveals the preparatory work for future features. This was the case after the website found evidence that Google was working to bring “what’s on my screen.” Back from that digital grave.

If you missed the command first, “what you see on the screen” was a convenient way to get more information about what you were seeing. For example, search for a celebrity in an article or the song currently playing.

Of course, the decomposition of APK must be done with a grain of salt. Developers constantly add code for potential future features, but we do not guarantee that it will be revealed. This is doubled for the “What’s on the screen” command. This command seems to be added and removed by Google as it pleases on Android.

Anyway, something interesting happened with the latest update. Google is currently working on the “My Actions” section of Android. This allows you to save frequently used commands for later use so you don’t have to keep saying them every time you run them.

This update adds a new section to the new “My Actions” window, called “on my screen” guessing it. This section is still under construction as nothing is displayed and we are using the green placeholder for the time being. However, in this section, the “Screen Content” command is likely to be duplicated without a word.

Since this was an APK survey, there is no official estimate as to when or when this feature will be released. But if Google sticks to the gun, we may finally get this useful feature back more than ever.

Useful features, hopefully soon on everyone’s screen

The “Screen Content” command goes in and out of Android without warning from Google. But tech giants are tinkering with the idea of ​​making commands that can be called at any time without speaking. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Did you know that the useful Google Assistant command can be used to lock and unlock your smartphone? Once the Google Assistant is able to recognize someone else’s voice, you can use it to open the call verbally.

Image Credit: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

How to lock / unlock your Android phone with your voice using Google Assistant

You can use the Google Assistant to unlock or lock your smartphone by voice. Here’s how to use Google’s voice unlock and lock:

