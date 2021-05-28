A sequel to “Bloodstained: Night Ritual” is reportedly under development





The criticism is perfectly legitimate, but it seems that many media outlets trying multiple flavors blame color mismatches. I can’t count the number of reviews I’ve encountered, like some kind of Cardinal’s sin that the movie was attacked for a serious moment and joked a few scenes later.

Indeed, the lack of artistic unity in storytelling (that is, the original Justice League cut) is not desirable. Still, generally speaking, it’s healthy for artists to mix different paints while working. After all, it prevents their output from becoming too monotonous, and under the right circumstances, their contrasting elements can actually emphasize each other. Walking Deadis, for example, has been so aggressively moody these days that it makes all its brutality insensitive, but sprinkling ups and downs can add extra weight to these tragic parts. there is.

It’s certainly a difficult balancing act to do. Nevertheless, the important thing is that you probably don’t want to stick to a single tone unless you’re working on a very heavy subject. The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, Star Wars: Each of these properties understands that the audience is anxious for thrills, fun, fear, sadness, and an uplifting emotional journey. I will. The of Usseries has repeatedly appreciated the value of heartfelt relief in order to dismantle the darkness.

That said, there’s nothing remote, dexterous, or clever about how Resident Evil Village lurks clumsy between confused ideas. Many have found flaws in how it flies not only between conflicting styles and moods (of course), but also between conflicting genres in which businesses do not coexist. Indeed, even by the franchise’s own chaotic standards, the game is definitely a jumbled mish mash.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that Villageis is getting hot following Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. This is by no means a nicely written reboot, but it’s a reboot that feels somewhat cohesive. In the case of the title summarizing J-Horror Ghosts, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre affected Hillbilly Horror, and, of course, the nominal Resident Evil did a pretty good job connecting those different threads. Everything was neatly linked by Evelyn’s personality. Evelyn’s need for affection has led to mutating Baker, spreading mold and growing family units. Even those creepy Blair witches you find near the beginning are a direct by-product of her longing for dating.

I’m sure this connective tissue was a retrofit for developers (and their main priority was to load cool horror iconography into the sequel), but if credit is needed, they almost do it. I nailed it. In contrast, the Village seams are fairly clear, especially when it comes to irrelevant set pieces. After a minute of sneaking through the dingy corridors of a spooky mansion (fully neutralized and stripped of weapons), you then steer a fucking tank and blow up a giant Destron made of scrap scrap.

Needless to say, these moments don’t really belong to the same universe as each other, and the associated timbral changes can make the whole feel a little strange to itself. There is a walking sim bit with atmosphere, PT. Or remember the type of experience you usually associate with a Bloomer team. Amnesia’s veins have a helpless horror, where you toe through the halls of Dimitresk Castle and avoid the unkillable stalker. Then there’s a long combat gauntlet with the cyborg army, followed by a run-and-gun section that feels wholesaled from the latest Call of Duty. Elsewhere, there’s camping fun by plundering booby trap caves for treasure, navigating those stupid ball mazes, and burning monsters on the lake of Bong Joon-ho-host.

The transitions are also not particularly graceful, given that extremums often occur at intervals of only 10 minutes. Capcom uses the information dump later in the game to rush to write the cracks on paper. In this dump, Love Craftian Marman, a 9-foot-high vampire woman, and a man with the power of Erik Lensherr. It’s blatant that they don’t panic with any of the details here and simply don’t want to dispose of incompatible ideas for a cleaner story.

For clarity, I hardly agree with those who claim that the village is everywhere. On the contrary, I think it is objectively correct. But what makes me decisively different is that while it’s meant as a critic, I really think it’s the game’s greatest strength. According to critics, this is a focus-tested product within an inch of its lifespan in order to appeal to the widest possible market. But I don’t detect the ironic hint. Rather, I think it more closely resembles the results of cocaine-fueled enthusiasts. It’s as if the developers are willing to unite each other in devising the most exaggerated concept they can imagine.

Resident Evil 8 is certainly not a smart outing, but it knows exactly what it is doing. Like the highly-promoted fourth entry, it’s a ridiculous apology-free celebration, as long as there are eclectic monster designs, high-octane action sequences, and lots of bigger villains than the real thing. I don’t care how the pieces are combined. And a flashy environment. This laissez-faire attitude towards the subject is part of the attraction and is honestly preferred over a more calm approach. So who wants consistency from the series that routinely culminates in nuclear bombs that annihilate adversaries?

Of course, we need something like harmony. To that end, there is an original hub world structure. In the game review, we compared the level design to the Ocarina of Time. This connects the four dungeons (reservoir, castle, factory and Benevient Estate) through a larger world. Similarly, in the Safe Room podcastepisode, it was likened to the layout of a traditional Resi mansion, but this time each wing of the hub itself is a mini mansion.

Both of these are perfect descriptions of segmented maps, but what strangely reminded me most was the Magic Kingdom spoke and wheel design. I am serious The village alcove is basically the same as the main street, winding to Cinderella Castle (ceremonial altar), which branches into four separate areas. But instead of taking you to fairytale realms, sea adventures, and intergalactic escapes, these gates lead to apparently bloody attractions. Here, Orlando’s fun is replaced by Gothic Vampire Land, Repulsive Fishman Land, Steampunk Frankenstein Land, Jesus Christ and more. What is that ungodly abomination? I don’t want to get any closer. Don’t let me see … land.

As with Disney theme parks, zone-to-zone progression is very exciting. Step into a whole new world with a unique environment, character encounters and greetings, and a variety of activities. From a story point of view, it’s obviously a complete mayhem, and I don’t blame anyone for being offended, but I finally wanted to know what was going on in the next corner of the video game. I don’t even remember the time. In the best sense, it’s truly unpredictable, and you’re rarely disappointed with its awkward surprises.

Like my favorite Resi7, repeated playthroughs start to lose interest after encountering Margaret. Because it is known that it develops into a linear procession of molding killings. The village, on the other hand, does not share this issue. Introduce prototypes of all genres in the sun. This can result in a bit of tonal whiplash, which means the title doesn’t have a very clear slump. You just have to ask yourself the most important thing: the journey is neat and tidy, or you are having a good time every moment.

For me it’s easy. When backseat gamers were watching the second run, I couldn’t legally wait to be distracted by the various twists and turns they knew they were coming. Whenever I guessed they had a firm grasp of how the event would unfold, I was the only one who had a secret knowledge of what was actually stored. I’m stealing sly gazes everywhere – I’m looking for the moment they realize that this next place isn’t like the previous one. And it was especially interesting (as if it was the first time) to re-experience Benevient’s house in a compensatory way through their eyes.

That’s why it’s hard to get too absorbed in the issue of consistency, given that the nature of the game’s slap dash creates such great variety. If Capcom were more laser-focused and rationalized in their vision, they would be deprived of psychological horror, intense standoffs, throbbing action, and frankly crazy cocktails in OTT boss battles. The climax can be a bit crazy-with an extended shooting range sequence beyond welcome-but overall confusion is an asset! In other words, despite its nonsense, I don’t enjoy it. I’m enjoying it because it’s nonsense!

Similarly, I love the atmosphere of the best album. The developers have carefully selected the highlights from the franchise’s glorious past and remixed them in a creative way. You can experience an alternative version of RE: 4 Open Siege in one integrated package. You can also experience the mystery of the puzzle box in Spencer’s mansion and the suspense cat and mouse section that highlights the early hours of RE: 7. Needless to say, there are also original scenarios that belong entirely to this new release. This includes a strange round of hide-and-seek against a haunted doll.

In short, Village is not representative of the series in the suffering of the identity crisis. If you want to know what it really looks like, revisit the compromised, completely soulless Resident Evil 6. On the other hand, it is at the opposite end of the spectrum. Its developers unleash and spoil the diverse joys that the horror genre must offer. Freely sample from classic literary works, popular movies (perhaps to the point where it fascinates some), and yes, its own back catalog, which takes Capcom’s well-earned winning rap I am.

And even if the end result occasionally provokes an ice cream headache sensation, Id still takes it beyond the stereotyped or mundane.

