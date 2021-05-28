Chrome Labs makes it easy to experiment with future browser features





This story was first published on December 12, 2020 on 2020/12/12 2:46 pm PST and last updated on May 28, 2021 at 2021/05/28 7:27 am PDT.

Google regularly introduces new features in Chrome through a “flags” toggle that is only accessible from the chrome: // flags page. Even if the flag page is hidden, Google may automatically enable features for limited testing, and some may wonder what has changed. Currently, Google seems to be working on a more obvious place to try out unfinished features.

A new feature in Chrome Canary named “Chrome Labs” adds a beaker icon next to the address bar. When clicked, a button opens a pop-up to switch between functions. Otherwise, you can only access it from the chrome: // flags page. At the moment, it only includes browsing list and tab search options, but Google may circulate features inside and outside the menu. If you change any of the options, you will be prompted to restart Chrome, just like a regular flag page.

Chrome Labs can be turned on by setting chrome: // flags / # chrome-labs to “Enabled”. Google for all Chrome users[ラボ]It’s not yet clear if you plan to show the button or if you’re only enrolled in a particular server-side rollout. Chrome Labs is also not available on Android, only on desktop platforms.

Available on Chrome OS

Chrome Labs is now available on Chromebooks on the development channel. It’s been about half a year since the article about this was published. In summary, Labs makes it easy for brave users to test future Chrome features with a low risk of instability. As before, you need to turn on and activate the following flags:

chrome: // flags / # chrome-labs Access Chrome Labs from the toolbar menu to see the features for your users.

After restarting the device, Labs will appear as a “beaker” icon in the Chrome toolbar.

So far, we have only two experiments to test. Read the list and scroll the tabs. If you enable any of these, you will be prompted to restart Chrome OS. This is even more inconvenient than the desktop version. I’m not sure how Google plans to deploy Labs after the flag expires in Chrome 96. My guess is that it only appears in beta, development, and canary versions.

Labs is not yet enabled by default, so it’s a good idea to activate your experiments directly from the Chrome flag. If you’re using a Chromebook and want to test future features with a low risk of instability, check out the recommended Chrome flags listed here.

