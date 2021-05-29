The entire Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup may have been leaked – BGR





Just hours after Samsung quietly announced the affordable Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets in a press release on its website, the company’s 2021 flagship Android tablet selection was leaked. According to FrontTron (via SamMobile), Samsung is developing three new tablets later this year, including an all-new Ultra model with a truly huge display.

As SamMobile explains, it seems that a leak occurred in South Korea when the company submitted a survey containing details about an unreleased product. All signs indicate that the products under investigation (Basquait 1, Basquait 2, and Basquait 3) are on the Galaxy Tab S8 line.

The Basquait 1 looks like a standard Galaxy Tab S8, but a leak reveals that the tablet has an 11-inch TFT 120Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery with a 45W rechargeable capacity. It also features the “fastest next-generation” processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Finally, research shows that the Tab S8 is 0.63 cm thick and has a dual camera setup.

Meanwhile, the Basquiat 2 (probably the Galaxy Tab S8 +) has a 12.4-inch OLED 120Hz display and a 45W-charged 10,090mAh battery. It has the same processor as the Tab S8 and the same 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage. It is 0.57 cm, slightly thinner than the cheaper siblings, and has a fingerprint scanner in the display.

Finally, the Basquiat 3 seems to be the codename for the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung has launched a Galaxy smartphone with Ultra Monica, but the company has never seen an Ultra tablet. The Tab S8 Ultra features a huge 14.6-inch OLED 120Hz display, a 12,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging, and consumers can store up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on their tablets.

A leaked study revealing the specifications of the new Samsung flagship tablet. Image source: @ FrontTron / Twitter

All models come with an S pen in the box. All three of the Tab S8 models have four speakers and dual 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras on the back. The Tab S8 and Tab S8 + each have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and the Tab S8 Ultra has an additional 5-megapixel Ultra Wide selfie camera. Samsung also sells premium keyboard accessories for all tablets that support a variety of modes and allow a 165 degree field of view.

All three tablets have WiFi, LTE, and 5G models. The tablets, probably called the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 +, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will start at around $ 740, $ 1,120, and $ 1,320, respectively, based on SamMobile’s conversion from Korean won.

