Samito flutters with a strange apology after Florida Mayhem cuts him down with a stream rant

Florida Mayhem has canceled its contract with content creator Sam “Samito” Dawahalle after Streamer was furious on the stream earlier this week. “Suicide” in response to chat comments. He offered a heartfelt, rather strange, apology for the rant.

“It will take effect soon and Samito will no longer be affiliated with Florida Mayhem,” the organization explained in a statement. “Samito’s recent stream comments are unacceptable and do not represent the value of Florida Mayhem. Florida Mayhem will make a donation to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a suicide prevention network at 160 crisis centers across the United States. Hot We provide 24/7 service to those in need via the line (1-800-273-8255 “)

Samito took some responsibility for his remarks, but at the same time accused the lack of context in the clip because he lost his position in Mayhem and allowed humans to make mistakes. I have repeatedly suggested that I need to. He was also grateful to have spent time with Mayhem and the Overwatch League.

In a longer statement on his own channel, he provided a broader discussion of his dismissal. First, he reveals that he doesn’t want anyone to commit suicide, blames the vocabulary in the Call of Duty player’s head that he told him the night before the rant in question, and never says it. Said it shouldn’t have been. He also complained that the clip was out of context and threatened to take legal action against “known trolls” when he first posted the clip on YouTube.

“I want you to put the whole story there,” Samito said. “If you cut out the clip and don’t include the part after 0.5 seconds, you’ll immediately say,” What the hell, I’m completely wrong. “of [the person who cropped that video], I have all the grounds to file a proceeding. “

After playing the full clip in his video, he said, “I’m messed up, I’m not trying to distract from the mess … my point here I personally think that the brand and the industry as a whole are bullshit. I was allowed to see the clipped part of the story. It’s not humans, humans make mistakes. This industry as a whole is human. It’s like, “Oh, I made a mistake, get out of here.”

He continues. “I’m a little glad I left because I’m myself and I don’t have to worry. Being part of today’s mainstream media is very burdensome … it’s non- Realistic and random expectations. Anti-humanity. People learn from mistakes and grow up. It’s so stupid to me and I think it makes me laugh. I don’t know a man, I make this kid I’m complaining. “

“If you’re going to judge me, don’t judge me by the trimmed part,” he concluded.

