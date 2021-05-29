Monster Hunter Rise: What the May Big Update Adds





The 3.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise doesn’t just end the story. There’s still a lot to do, such as challenging and fighting new monsters.

The 3.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise is highly anticipated as it contains a lot of exciting stuff, including more story content. With the April update, more monsters have been introduced, the hunter rank has been expanded, and we are closer to Monster Hunter World. The May update doesn’t involve that many monsters, but it comes with some additional features that expand other areas of the game and help players try and challenge their hunting skills. I am.

All three event quests announced in May are now available, with one additional addition to the update. These earn emotes, stickers and armor pieces. After the Capcom update video, there was another free surprise download. To celebrate the game’s sales reaching 7 million, Capcom has released another commemorative pack containing hunt-friendly items to help hunters prepare for rampage.

The most important addition to this update is the conclusion of the story. Those involved in Rise’s story can defeat Narwa the Allmother and receive a final quest to end the rampage. This is a tough battle as Narwa attacks harder than other monsters in the game. She is also large and the fights take place in the arena, giving hunters a quarter. Fortunately, this story quest is available from the hub, allowing hunters to team up and defeat her.

However, all-mothers are not the only monsters in the ranks. The new Apex is in town-or trying to-and you can find it in Rampages or unlock it as a regular hub quest. Apex Zinogre is a serious threat, but his arrival also means that he can upgrade his Rampage weapons further.

As with the last update, this also means that Apex Diablos and Rathalos will be available through regular hub quests. Valstrax is back, but it’s a new form, the Crimson Star Valstrax. It comes with new weapons and armor that match its glory and will not be available as a quest until it reaches HR100.

As with some arena quests, there are new quests besides event quests that aim to challenge hunters by fighting difficult monsters or using unusual loadouts. .. Challenge quests can be found through Master Itushi. The hub also has five new advanced quests that can scare some hunters with a combination of monsters like Cameleos and Rajan, or Kushara Daora and Theostra. Completing these unlocks a new arena-like area called Infernal Spring and some very difficult quests.

New weapons, armor, layered armor, and more are available, including the ability to layer Rampage weapons. These look a little boring, so it’s a good idea to change them. There are also new DLCs available for purchase, all of which are cosmetic, as always. Capcom has also announced a roadmap for further updates. The next DLC will be released in June. This is a collaboration, meaning quests like Crossover Armor, Weapons, Monster Hunter World. I had it. At the end of June, there will be more DLC (probably not cosmetic) and event quests.

