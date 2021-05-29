Poparazzi is a hot new app.Here’s how to cool down





Pop or flop?

This is a matter of heart for those who are closely watching the technical field. Over the past week, a new photo-sharing app called Poparazzi has skyrocketed.

Founded by Alex and Austen Ma, Popalazzi debuted on Monday and is the No. of the App Store, showing data from Apptopia, one overall photo / video app every day in the United States ever since.

The app’s remarkable surge has caught the attention of VCs such as SignalFire’s Josh Constine, who first featured the app a few days ago, and Pace Capital’s Chris Paik, who predicted it would be useful in the definition of Summer ’21.

And just yesterday, just three days after its debut, Eric Newcomer reported that Popallazzi secured an eight-digit investment round led by VC firm Benchmark and bet early on Uber and Snapchat. This investment could value Popalazzi as much as $ 135 million per Forbes.

Poparazzi’s unique premise helps drive the plot. This app is all about taking pictures of others. It is not possible to flip the camera function so that it faces the front. You can only enter photos taken or uploaded by others in your profile (users can curate which photos are displayed). Their profile).

As the company stated in its launch date statement, “At Popalatch, you are your friend’s paparazzi and they are yours.” The purpose is to create a decompressed social media environment, like Instagram. Encourage less well-maintained content than what you would normally see.

I feel that the app is also a game. A “pop score” will be given based on the photos taken together or uploaded to the app. The number of followers is not displayed in the user profile, but the number of “pop” views of the user is displayed. You can’t comment on or appreciate Poparazzi’s photos, but you can react with emoji. The number of emojis is displayed below the photo.

This playful approach to social media games can catch the attention of some consumers who feel like a platform for the general public that the number of followers and friends is too old or not real.

The app fits into the wave of new social platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse, encouraging more casual and ready-to-use content than something like Instagram.

Popalatch will also be released at a great time. Many of the countries will probably operate with almost no restrictions within a few months, and many consumers will return to acting as part of their friend’s paparazzi.

However, despite the app’s momentum and fresh angle, the rise to a serious Snapchat / Instagram Challenger doesn’t seem certain. Keep in mind that it wasn’t just organic that the app topped the App Store charts. Poparazzi was promoted on the TikTok video and created a user wait list before its release.

Also, if you allow the app to access your contacts, Poparazzi will automatically follow all of your contacts on the platform, which is not ideal.

On the other hand, the core functionality of the app doesn’t seem like something existing social competitors can’t easily copy. I recently argued that copying by a larger platform does not automatically lead to deprecation, but similar features on different platforms differ in the content posted through those similar features. He argued that only if it could remain attractive to one user.

For Poparazzi, the featured photos in beta tend to be different (more straightforward) than those in Instagram feed posts, but this type of Poparazzi-like content could be in someone’s Instagram story. ..

For example, if Instagram features a story that tags users in a new prominent section of the app, Facebook-owned platforms will generate more casual photo posts for your friends and have their own Poparazzi-like environment. I can. It can seriously impede Popalazzi’s growth.

And some users who are interested in Poparazzi’s hype may disagree with the altruistic spirit of the app after knowing it. First, the number of views and reactions of Popalazzi’s photos can contribute to a pressured environment, even though the app is built to “remove the pressure from perfection.”

In addition, Popallazzi aims to enter casual photos of others in your profile, but someone can tell you how to take a photo of Popallazzi or send your photo to a friend and upload it to Popallazzi. Who prevents you from doing it? Doesn’t it suggest that the very well-maintained photos you might expect to find in Instagram feed posts may still go to Popalazzi?

It also seems difficult to integrate celebrities and brands into Poparazzi in the way the app is intended for users to post photos. Again, can stopping these groups ensure a wave of new users in the app and prevent other users from posting highly airbrushed and sophisticated photos to the app? ??

Having highly calculated photos in Poparazzi isn’t the end of the world, but it removes the fun of the platform and makes it feel like a photo sharing app we’re already familiar with.

As a result, apps currently feel vulnerable to imitation attempts, or some users eventually escape because they feel they remain in a highly competitive social media environment.

Poparazzi is still in its infancy and may undergo changes (such as preventing photo uploads and removing view counts) to extend the life of the platform. Some of the money Poparazzi raised can even be used to hire engineers who work for major social media companies and have learned from the mistakes they made.

However, it seems not strange to think that if the app stays the same, it could eventually look back on Poparazzi as a story like HQ Trivia rather than a win like TikTok.

