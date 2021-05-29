Google Photos Storage: How to get the most out of it





Six years after its debut, Google Photos is about to make a big difference. Google Photos’ free unlimited storage will be deprecated in early June, removing one of the platform’s most compelling offers. However, not all other valuable tools provided by Google will change. Here’s how to get the most out of it.

How much storage do you have?

What you need to know about Google Photos in the future is the amount of storage. By default, all Google accounts come with 15GB of free storage. This storage is distributed across Photos, Gmail, Drive and all other Google products. Well, if you’ve been using photos for years, that may sound like a limit, but the good thing here is that this number will be reset on June 1, 2021.

Photos uploaded before June 1st

Do not count in storage

Photos uploaded before that date are completely unaffected by the new restrictions. These photos do not count towards storage limits.

15 GB isn’t enough, and if not, the Google One plan provides the additional storage you need. There are several layers. For $ 1.99, 100GB of storage will be available for your account. $ 2.99, 200GB. From there, cost and storage allocations increase significantly. It offers 2 TB of storage for $ 9.99 per month, 10 TB of net for $ 49.99, 20 TB for $ 99.99, and 30 TB of storage for $ 149.99. All plans have a prepaid option to pay one year at a time with a discount of 16% or more. This storage can be shared between family Google accounts with additional benefits such as faster support, mobile VPN, and cashback in the Google Store.

“Storage Saver” compresses photos to create space

Whether you’re using Android or iOS, backing up from your smartphone to Google Photos can be done in one of two ways. The first is original quality. As the name implies, this backs up the image in full size and no compression is added. If you want to save your shots in the highest quality possible, this is a natural way to do it, but it runs out of storage a bit faster.

Alternatively, the storage saver layer compresses each shot to 16MP size, compressing the quality of the shots and saving space. This has a significant effect on the quality of the photo, but it does not completely destroy it. It’s very remedy, it’s not the same as it was coming out of your camera directly. However, the photo will be cut to less than 1 megabyte. This has a big impact on increasing the number of photos you can store in your account.

In the Google Photos app for Android, this setting is under Profile Photo> Photo Settings> Backup & Sync> Upload Size.

If you have a current Google Pixel smartphone, the “Storage Saver” tier is unlimited until the end of your smartphone’s life. This policy applies to all Pixel devices released so far, except the original, which has an unlimited full quality backup. A complete breakdown of this offer can be found here.

Clean up mess Remove blurry photos and screenshots

Especially on iPhones and Samsung phones, Google Photos will make a backup of all your photos. This can include blurry shots and screenshots that you didn’t intend to put in the cloud. These sums can be summed, but fortunately there is an easy way to fix it.

You can check the library configuration on the Google Photos storage management page. Google has categorized it into three main categories for ease of review and deletion. There is a large photo and video section, followed by a “blurred photo” and screenshot section. You can click on any section to see the photos it contains and remove them from your library if you want.

In particular, the blurry filter seems to pull a lot of photos with a natural bokeh, so you should always check your photos before mass deleting them.

Google One storage management

As mentioned earlier, the storage buckets that Google Photos will pull in the future will be used by the rest of your Google accounts. Therefore, Gmail mail and Drive files count in the same total. As a result, you can free up space for your photos and videos by reducing clutter in all your services.

Google One has a handy page where you can organize your Gmail, Drive, and photos from one place. You can see undeleted items in the Trash, large email attachments that you may no longer need, photos and large videos across your drive, photos, and files. Google can also identify files that may have been backed up to photos that you can’t actually play / view through the service.

From here you can access the Google One Storage Management Tool.

How much storage do you need?

One of the most important questions about future use of Google Photos is figuring out how much storage you actually need. Really, it depends on what you want to do.

The average photo size on your smartphone is about 2MB to 6MB, depending on the phone you are using, the quality settings, and the subject of the photo. With an average of 4MB, with the exception of video, you’ll have about 3,700 photos before you have to pay for anything. Obviously, they consume more storage and cannot be easily compressed.

Fortunately, Google makes this process incredibly easy. Directly on this storage management page, Google estimates storage life based on your history. In my case, Google estimates that my 2TB plan will last for at least four years until it’s full.

