Shin Megami Tensei 3 Remastered Cut Dante Cameo was Right





Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster cuts out the original Western version of Devil May Cry Dante Cameo and replaces it with the SMT hero Raido.

The recently released Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster has some minor changes to the original game officials, but most notably Capcom, which was originally part of a foreign PS2 release. It is a replacement of Dante from the Devil May Cry series. With a more ambiguous Raido. Raido, the hero of Devil Summoner Spinov, a new goddess reincarnated, is well known to veterans of the series and Japanese fans, but is undoubtedly unfamiliar to the general public.

Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD was announced at Nintendo Direct Mini in July 2020, and the release date of Shin Megami Tensei Vs2021 exclusively for Switch has been clarified. This latest release of Shin Megami Tensei, even as a remastered version of the game first released in 2003, has much to offer to JRPG fans. It’s also a game with a complex history, and switching between Dante and Raido isn’t the first time. ..

Following the first Japanese release of SMT 3, a revised Maniax version was added and Dante was added as a split screen. Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne and Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer’s Cole, the versions shipped to North America and Europe, respectively. The publisher Atlas then shipped the Maniacs Chronicle Edition in Japan. This is the second version of Maniacs bundled with the New Goddess Reborn: Devil Summoner 2: Kuzunoha Raido vs. King Abadon Limited Edition, this time featuring Raido.

Raido is perfect for Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster

The New Megami Tensei 3s Remaster has several types of new features, but is mainly driven by improved graphics. The decision to include Raido as a playable companion character instead of Dante is one of the few actual content changes, and some want the famous Dantewa to be included by default, but Raido is one of the two. , Rare because it is limited to Japan. -Previous Chronicle Edition only. He also accompanies the talking cat Gouto, and the pair has all the style and bravery enough without compromising the cool elements of the game.

While Dantes’ appearance in Shin Megami Tensei 3 is a more interesting collaboration between Atlas and Capcom than part of the actual game, Raidas’ appearance is more natural to the series. For Western fans who crave nostalgia, a slightly improved version of Dante from the original is available for download at the Maniax Pack DLC, which sells for $ 9.99. Still, both characters serve the player well with Shin Megami Tensei 3 Remaster, but Raido gives him an air of franchise legitimacy that Dante simply can’t.

Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster is available on Steam, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

