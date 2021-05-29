Nintendo’s Switch Pro may upgrade from the original – BGR





The PS5 and Xbox Series X were one of the hottest gadgets in the tech industry last year, but four years ago the Nintendo Switch is still the best console. Sony and Microsoft launched high-end game consoles in late 2020 and have been out of stock since their first pre-order. Meanwhile, Nintendo continued to sell millions of switches. Everyone trapped in the house was anxious for something to entertain themselves. The Switch wasn’t a true match for either new device, but it continued to outperform its rivals until 2020.

Nintendo is rumored to release a “Switch Pro” version of Switch, and the company has been denying those rumors over the past few years. However, more and more reports indicate that upgraded switch models may be heading to stores this fall, which will be revealed in mid-June. The all-new leak describes some of the alleged Switch Pro upgrades and shows how the new console outperforms the original console.

The Spanish blog Vandal says he got the Switch Pro specs from an Asian peripheral manufacturer who accessed an unreleased console. The accessory manufacturer provided only the details about the console design, not the specifications.

According to the unnamed company, the new switch is so similar to the current model that it may be compatible with the current Joy-Con model and other accessories. The Switch Pro’s screen is as large as 7 inches because the bezel is kept to a minimum. It will be an OLED display, the report notes that it reflects previous Switch Pro rumors. The smartphone industry already knows that OLED panels can significantly reduce screen bezels for manufacturers.

According to reports, the Switch Pro has a built-in stand that allows you to place the console on a surface similar to a Surface Pro tablet / laptop. The microSD card slot is located under the built-in stand on the back, making it easier to access than before.

The new dock has a similar design to the current one, but with a wider back to accommodate two USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet connector. By comparison, the current model has only a USB 2.0 port and no wired internet connection.

The leaker didn’t provide the Switch Pro photos or renderings, but said the console was already in the final production process. They said the global launch date has not been set. According to a previous report from Bloomberg, the console may be available in September or October. However, according to the Spanish blog, Europe may not have a new console available until the end of November. And still, supply is limited.

As always, if there is a leak, there is no way to check this. However, the growing number of Switch Pro reports seems to indicate an imminent announcement.

