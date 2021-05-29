Local Media Consortium and Google News Initiative Announce Release of Digital Advertising Revenue Playbook for Small and Medium-sized Publishers





New York, May 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Google News Initiative (GNI), in collaboration with the Local Media Consortium (LMC), announces today the publication of the GNI Advertising Revenue Playbook, a comprehensive guide to small and medium-sized news. Did. An organization on how to successfully monetize web content and increase digital advertising revenue. It is one of the pillars of GNI’s digital growth program, which also includes viewer development, reader revenue, data and products.

This handbook is for publishers who don’t have a digital advertising business yet or want a better understanding of the basics of programmatic advertising, and how to improve their strategy or gain new insights if they already have a digital advertising business. Designed to direct both of the publishers you are looking for. To improve profits. Through six chapters, this handbook provides detailed and step-by-step instructions on the basics of digital advertising, improving audience engagement and website performance, developing sales solutions, building advertising teams, and managing advertising campaigns.

“Digital advertising is a great way for local publishers and broadcasters to increase revenue, but often they don’t have the resources or know-how to start or maximize digital advertising revenue,” LMC said. CEO Fran Wills said. “We are confident that the GNI Advertising Revenue Playbook will be a very valuable and popular resource for small and medium-sized media around the world to launch digital advertising programs and optimize existing ones.”

With the release of the playbook, GNI and LMC will hold a series of free workshops tailored to the content of the playbook. Starting June 1, the workshop will consist of four sessions in June, attended by experts from GNI, LMC, and other digital media speakers. If you are interested in attending a free workshop, you can register here.

Workshop 1: Basic Settings and Team Building (June 1, 2:00 pm EST) Speakers: Chad Gilley (Maine Today), Fran Wills (LMC), James Byrd (OpsCo), Orli Ziv (Google) Expert Panel: Practical examples and best practices for building an effective and sustainable digital advertising business (June 7, 2:00 pm EST) Speakers: Maria Bastidas (MundoHispanico), Pete Doucette (Philadelphia Inquirer), Willy Grant (Great West) Media), Fran Scarlett moderates (Scarlett Ink Media) Workshop 2: Leveraging the audience to accelerate advertising revenue (June 14, 2:00 pm EST) Speakers: Brian Troyer (Grist), Fran Wills (LMC), Kevin Flores (Google), Susan Scott (Blue Engine Collaborative) Workshop 3: Advertising Service Packaging, Pricing, Optimization (June 28, 2:00 pm EST) Speakers: Fran Wills (LMC), James Washington (The Atlanta) Voice), Katie Wilkerson (10up), Orli Ziv (Google)

“The impact of COVID-19 has exacerbated the financial pressure already felt by news organizations, large and small,” said Benmony, director of Google’s Global News Partnership Solutions. “The GNI Advertising Revenue Playbook focuses on helping local media increase revenue through digital advertising, helping news organizations around the world overcome the current crisis and build sustainable digital businesses. I am aiming to do it. “

About the Google News Initiative The Google News Initiative represents Google’s commitment to helping journalism thrive in the digital age. Through partnerships, programs and products, the Google News Initiative works with thousands of organizations around the world to support the development of new technologies that drive quality, independent journalism, economic sustainability and innovation. .. Google has allocated $ 300 million over three years to revitalize these collaborations, lay the foundation for new products and programs for various news publishers, and benefit the entire ecosystem. See the 2020 GNI Impact Report for more information.

About the Local Media Consortium The Local Media Consortium provides economic value through strategic partnerships and initiatives on behalf of more than 100 local media companies in the top markets of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, with more than 5,000 newspapers, radio, television and more. Including online. -News media only. LMC is economical for members over $ 50 million annually by leveraging a combination of member volume and size to reduce costs and increase revenue with technologies and service providers such as Google, Facebook and Monster. Bring profits. LMC has also launched several strategic initiatives to provide members of Brand Content Projects, Matchups, NewsNext, NewsPassID, etc. with cost-effective sharing services and aggregated advertising revenue opportunities. According to ComScore, the total footprint of the LMC audience is 212 million monthly unique visitors, accounting for 80% of the online audience in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/.

