Biden supports the new NSF Technology Department, but the Senate is closed | Science





By Jeffrey Mervis May. 28, 2021, 5:35 pm

President Joe Biden today announced the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) 2022 Budget. The budget calls for the New Technology Department as part of the National Science Foundation’s overall 20% increase to $ 10.2 billion. But a few hours ago in Congress, a group of Republican lawmakers temporarily blocked a bipartisan bill backed by Senate leader Chuck Schumer (DNY), who would have added Senate support to the idea.

Bidens’ $ 6 trillion spending plan for all government agencies includes $ 1.2 billion in 2022 to help NSF bring research to market faster. NSF Director Sethuraman Panchhanathan, who was tasked with that goal, wants to give the agency a seventh research office called Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships (TIP), with an initial budget of $ 856 million in 2022. Proposed to give.

Unlike NSF’s existing board of directors, which has departments focused on individual disciplines, TIP is organized around activities aimed at increasing the cost of NSF research and training. For example, about $ 200 million will be invested in a new regional innovation accelerator. This is a mechanism that helps some countries with relatively low research infrastructure compete better with high-tech corridors like Silicon Valley. The new directorate-general will absorb about $ 350 million in existing NSF programs aimed at helping scientists become more entrepreneurs. TIP also operates a $ 50 million office aimed at facilitating partnerships with industry, government, and non-profit sectors.

The presidential budget proposes that the new technology bureau will receive a total of $ 50 billion in 10 years, including $ 31 billion in the first five years. That budget will peak at $ 10.7 billion in 2026 before shrinking to $ 560 million in 2031.

These overall figures are in line with Schumaers’ plan a year ago to make NSF a pioneer in large-scale federal investment in China’s innovative research. Schumers’ original proposal to give the new NSF Board $ 100 billion over five years, called the Endless Frontier Act, to honor the 75-year-old report that led to the creation of the NSF in 1950 was $ 26 billion. Was reduced to. And in the past few weeks, the law has swelled into a $ 250 billion package, with a $ 17 billion boost for research at the Ministry of Energy and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and economic and national security from China to the United States.

Schumer wanted a legislative approach that everyone could enjoy pushing last night’s bill to the finish line. But a handful of Republicans have prevented proponents of the bill from ending the debate and getting the 60 votes needed to pass the bill, now known as US innovation and competition law. .. This morning, Schumer and minority leader Mitch McConnell (RKY) agreed to postpone the final vote until June 8. Senator on the first day will return from the Memorial Day adjournment.

The TIP Directorate General is the biggest new wrinkle for the NSF in 2022, but a large increase in spending could lead to the growth of some existing NSF programs. At Bidens’ suggestion, NSF spends 16% more on education and workforce training programs, including increasing the annual number of flagship graduate researchers from 2000 to 2500. Support for various programs aimed at expanding participation in science and engineering increased 23% to $ 440 million. A 40-year program supporting 25 states at the bottom of the NSF-funded geographic list will grow 20% to $ 240 million.

At the same time, the 2022 demand undermined an initiative called NSFs 10 Big Ideas, which was hatched by Panchanathan’s predecessor, Kurdova, France. The name was an umbrella for grouping investments, from exploring the polar regions to studying human-machine interactions. Taken together, these topics will receive $ 565 million in 2022, up from $ 579 million in 2020.

If NSF gets additional funding, the agency expects to win 20% more awards next year than in 2021. The average grant size will increase by nearly 15% and the success rate can increase from 27% to 29%.

