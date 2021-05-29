Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Laptop Review [Update]





Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano.

Credit: Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Nano combines Intels 11th generation energy-efficient processors with great portability.

tl; dr: The ThinkPad X1 Nano weighs only £ 2, but offers long battery life and excellent performance for ultra-portable use. (This will update the reviews prior to April 2021.)

Pros:

Very Lightweight Ultralight Optimal Performance for Laptops Long Battery Life Chassis Heat Little

Cons: Disadvantages:

Insufficient speaker placement ports

Performance: Impressive for an energy efficient Intel processor

In my actual * test (see note below), the X1 Nanos Intel 11th Gen i5-1130G7 is a higher wattage cousin (such as the Core i5-1135G7) that most users don’t notice the difference in everyday life. Provides close enough performance. task.

Sure, the single-core and multi-core Geekbench 5 benchmarks are well below the benchmarks on my M1 MacBook Pro, but the difference isn’t noticeable in my daily practice. (I also use the M1 MacBook Pro 13.)

In short, Lenovo and Intel have proven that the combination of well-designed and Intel’s most energy-efficient 11th generation core processors can deliver unacceptable performance.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano delivers battery life close to that of a 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro.

Credits: Brooke Crothers

Battery life: usually all day

I was surprised as the battery life approached my M1 MacBook Pro.

In my hands-on scenario, I get 7-9 hours of battery life from my M1 MacBook Pro. With the X1 Nano, Im takes 6-8 hours.

And it surpasses the Dell XPS 13 9310 (4K), which offers a battery life of 5-6 hours based on my usage pattern.

HP’s ultra-portable Elite Dragonfly (2.2 lbs), which I’ve tested for almost a year, had a battery life similar to the X1 Nano. But it had an 8th generation processor.

In short, the X1 Nano offers the longest battery life of any Ive-tested 11th generation ultra-portable (less than £ 2.7).

Design: When it comes to featherweight …

After carrying the X1 Nano for a day, it’s difficult to get back to a £ 2.8 or £ 3 laptop.

I can’t exaggerate how important the weight of the laptop is. When I always pull the laptop out of the bag, put it back, and pull it out again … if it’s done dozens of times or more in a day, you really have a laptop that weighs only 2 pounds. We appreciate.

And the two pounds are well distributed, for example, in a 13-inch design rather than the more cramped 12-inch design.

The X1 Nano is reminiscent of the portability of a two-pound 12-inch Retina MacBook (now discontinued). Despite the slow performance of its MacBook, its feather-like weight alone made it a good laptop on the go.

Port: Limited

There are two USB-C ports on one side (left side). It’s a kind of compromise that you have to make your laptop so thin and light. Conclusion: Make sure you have all the dongles (also known as adapters) you need.

Keyboard: No big complaints

The keyboard, which is highly regarded on the large ThinkPad, is not available, and key movement is restricted. However, it is quiet and can be used for long-term typing.

That said, you may need a stand-in (external keyboard) when you’re on the go with your X1 Nano on your desk.

Display: Ideal for ultra-portable

Most laptop displays from 2021 top laptop OEMs are of the same quality as they are often sourced from the same display manufacturer.

The X1 Nanos 13-inch 2K (2,160 x 1,350) screen produces rich colors comparable to other popular laptops in its display class. It has a rating of 450 nits and is in the same stadium as the Dell XPS 139310.

2K resolution is a step up from the previous FHD (1,920 x 1,080) standard for 13-inch laptops.

Speakers: placement issues

This is a common problem with many compact laptops. Speaker fidelity is not high unless it is on a flat surface that can reflect sound upwards (from the speakers under the laptop).

For the X1 Nano, there are two speakers at the top (above the keyboard) and at the bottom of the unit.

I use my laptop on my lap most of the time (surprise!) And the tweeter (under the laptop) is muffled and the sound quality is poor. However, it sounds good on the desk and you can get a wider range (tweeter, midrange) from the speakers.

I also use an equalizer (boom 3D). This will greatly improve the sound quality.

Overview:

The ThinkPad X1 Nano offers extreme portability without impacting battery life or performance. This is what Apple should aim for in the next version of the MacBook Air.

Specifications: My ThinkPad X1 Nano

Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1130G7 Display: 13inch 2K (2,160 x 1,350) IPS, 450 Knit, 100% sRGB Memory: 16GB LPDDR4x 4267MHz (Soldering) Storage: 256GB Battery: 48Wh Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Biometrics : Fingerprint Reader and Face ID Audio: Dolby Atmos Speaker System Microphone: 4 x 360 Degree Microphone Camera: Web Camera with Privacy Cover 720p HD Weight: Approximately 2 lbs Material: Carbon Fiber and Magnesium Options: LTE 5G WiFi: WiFi 6 AX201 802.11 AX (2 x 2) Port: 2 x USB4 Thunderbolt 4 Price: Variable / See the same spec system on Amazon above

Note:

* The real world is running Google Chrome with over 20 tabs (single maximum power consumption), Firefox browser, Microsoft Office, Google Docs, social media, YouTube videos (playing music in the background), Based on my usage scenarios including CMS, video conferences (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc.), Apple Music, benchmarking applications, photo editing. The brightness of the display is usually set to 70% or higher. The laptop will run until it is powered off.

Dell XPS 13 9310 (left) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano.

Credits: Brooke Crothers

Comments and suggestions can be sent to me via direct Twitter messages on twitter.com/mbrookec.







