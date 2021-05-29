What do you want for a physical Google store? [Poll]





Prior to opening this summer, I took a peek at the first Google store in New York City yesterday. The company states that retail location is an “important next step” for the hardware sector. What are you most looking forward to doing with the Google Store for future visitors?

There are many unknowns about Google’s first permanent entry into retail. First, I don’t know if the company’s hardware department sees physical space as just an “experience store” or is planning a chain. The former could see Google open only a handful of places in major cities, while the latter would be a major commitment to retail and direct sales to customers.

We have met many customers and are looking forward to your feedback at the store. This allows you to explore the possibilities of physical retail space, continue experimenting, and build on that experience.

Google at launch seemed to imply that it was more similar to the Apple store model. After all, if you have no more plans to learn from it and scale up, the importance of one store is questionable.

This brings us to today’s question: What do you want from the Google Store, assuming the location is convenient for your neighborhood?

Learn and demonstrate the product

From large retail stores to carrier stores, finding Pixel and Nest products isn’t too difficult in this era. However, using the traditional phone demo experience is largely lacking in the thick security mechanism that makes it impossible to actually hold and feel or take pictures of the phone. Similarly, smart home products such as security cameras are rarely activated. The Google Store offers a fun Pixel camera-enhancing experience with fun objects, setups, and assistants for taking pictures.

On the other hand, the real advantage is products such as Chromecast and Stadia with Google TV. Chromecast’s pre-pandemic experience was a historically looped video, but this is the first retail outing for the latter product and its controller.

Buy hardware and accessories / pick up in store

Again, buying Google products from traditional retailers is easy today, but going directly has updates in terms of replacement. Pixel smartphone accessories, on the other hand, can be hard to find in practice, but the Google Store probably has enough in stock. It also leads to the next point.

Troubleshooting and setup

At pick-up, there is setup and transfer help that can probably occur in front of your employees. Retail locations also give Google a great opportunity to work on the belief that it’s hard to get help with their products. If they are ubiquitous enough, people are more likely to talk to people in real life than to navigate chats and forums.

Repair

If you encounter a hardware problem, the large network of Google Stores provides a default location to fix it. This would match Apple’s network and options for people who have never previously mailed a product for repair. Hopefully some repairs, such as screen cracks, could be done on the same day, given the current amount of Google products.

How-to workshop

Hosting a Pixel photography class is easy. Robbing sessions like the Apple Store Photo Walk in some cities can greatly emphasize aspects of the Google Store community. Other lessons can teach new Chromebook users and smart home setups.

