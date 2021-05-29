Ubisoft Connect’s new app keeps chat logs for 3 months





According to Ubisoft, Ubisoft Connect chats are fully encrypted and will not be visible unless investigation is required.

Ubisoft Connects’ new chat app and overlays encrypt user conversations, delete conversations after three months, block users, report users, create large group chats, and more.

Ubisoft Connect acts as Ubisoft games’ online profile system, reward system, and connection point. Today, at the Ubisoft forums, the company announced that a new chat service will be available in desktop apps and PC overlays in the coming weeks. This chat service comes with new features aimed at making it easier for community members to connect and improving security.

Related: Ubisoft considers your art worth $ 900, so pay you with a $ 225 Tat and exposure

According to Ubisoft, Ubisoft Connect chats are fully encrypted. Ubisoft will not decrypt the chat unless investigation is required. Chat data will only be stored for 3 months, after which the conversation will be permanently deleted.

The new chat replaces the existing chat service that already exists in Ubisoft Connect. When the new system is established, active chats and previous chat history will be deleted. Ubisoft Connect will continue to support group chats for up to 24 users, but chats with more than 24 users will be removed. Groups with less than the 24-user limit retain their chat history for 30 days, otherwise they remain active.

Via Ubisoft

Other features of chat include blocking and reporting users and inviting friends to the game directly from chat. Ubisoft hopes that these changes will represent an improved quality of life that will make it easier for players to connect with each other in a friendly environment. Ubisoft Connect games that use this service include Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Related: Ubisoft Brands All In-house Games Original

Deleting chat history is an important way to improve security and privacy. At the same time, platforms such as Ubisoft Connect need to be able to keep a chat history to investigate complaints. Chat history is encrypted, but moderation requires a decryption key. In many cases, the security of the platform is as good as the security of the management tools Twitter learned last year.

In 2012, Ubisofts Uplay, the ancestor of Ubisoft Connect, was accused of including a rootkit containing an exploit that allowed control of the user system. According to Kotaku, Ubisoft denied the existence of rootkits, but a browser plugin discovered an exploit that allowed a malicious attacker to launch an executable on the machine.

The Ubisoft Connect desktop app will be updated with a new chat service on May 31st, with overlays rolling in the coming weeks.

Source: Ubisoft Forum

Details: Ubisoft Connect offers cross-save of upcoming Ubi titles

Streets Of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare DLC adds Shiva as a playable fighter

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos