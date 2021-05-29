Efforts to Gather User Locations for Details of Unedited Google Proceedings Documents





Unedited documents in the Google proceedings reveal that the company’s executives and engineers knew how difficult it was for smartphone users to keep their location data private.

According to the document, users turn off various location sharing settings, making it harder to find popular privacy settings, and pressure LG and other phone makers to hide settings just because they like them. Even if you did, Google continued to collect location data.

Former vice president Jack Menzel, who oversees Google Maps, said that the only way Google couldn’t figure out where a user’s home and work was during a testimony was that they deliberately set their home and work He admitted that it was when he took Google off the road. Address as some other random location.

According to the document, Jen Chai, Google’s senior product manager for location-based services, didn’t know how the company’s complex privacy settings web interacts.

Google and LG did not respond to requests for comment on the story.

These documents were part of a lawsuit filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s office against Google last year, accusing the company of illegally collecting location data from smartphone users even after opting out.

In response to requests from industry groups Digital Content Next and the News Media Alliance, the judge last week ordered not to edit a new section of the document. A scrutiny of that data collection practice.

The unsealed version of the document shows in more detail how Google is obscuring data collection technology, confusing users as well as employees.

According to the documentation, Google uses a variety of means to collect user location data. This includes WiFi and third-party apps that aren’t affiliated with Google, and users need to share data to use and in some cases connect to these apps. Turn their phone into WiFi.

“So, is there a way to provide a location for a third-party app instead of Google?” One employee added, according to the document: [New York Times].. “

According to the documentation, when Google tested versions of the Android operating system that made it easier to find privacy settings, users took advantage of them. This was considered a “problem” by Google. To solve that problem, Google tried to fill those settings deeper in the settings menu.

Google also sought to convince smartphone makers to hide their location “through aggressive misrepresentation and / or fact hiding, suppression, or omission.” That is, the data that Google has shown that users are using these settings “to reassure”. [manufacturers’] Privacy issues. “

Google employees seem to be aware that users are dissatisfied with the company’s aggressive data collection practices and can hurt their business.

“Failure # 2: * I * should be able to get * my * location * by * my * phone without sharing that information with Google,” said one employee.

“This may be the way Apple eats our lunch,” they added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos