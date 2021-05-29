International Tech Up Talks tackle innovation progress





Credit: iStock

IFA Berlin and Tech Up For Women recently hosted a webinar exploring strategies to drive innovation as part of the International Tech Up Talks series. Faye Holland, Cofinitive’s moderator, welcomed Michelle Crossan-Matos, Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Communications at Samsung Electronics Americas, and Imma Calvo, Managing Director of Google’s Apps.

The conversation touched on how the pandemic accelerated the pace at which brands brought new ideas to market, and how consumer confidence has regained in the United States. Crossan-Matos and Calvo shared an insightful message on how businesses can implement meaningful changes.

Innovation isn’t just about humans designing for humans. And diversity is an important factor. According to Crossan-Matos, the innovation process is multifaceted and requires learning to approach empathically, surrounded by colleagues from diverse backgrounds with different perspectives.

Accept confusion, even if it means being industry-agnostic to create a differentiated experience. The industry in which you do business or establish your business is not as important as who your consumers are and what you can offer them. For example, games have moved to social, and social has moved to e-commerce, Calvo said.

Leverage innovation to meet today’s consumers and anticipate unmet needs in the future, as well as build a more inclusive, sustainable and bright tomorrow. Social responsibility, accessibility and sustainability are not buzzwords. Samsung is accelerating the design and development of green technology and launching initiatives such as the Galaxy Upcycling Program and Eco-Package Solutions to have a positive long-term impact on the planet. According to Crossan-Matos, it is also revolutionizing access to ALL technology through a variety of accessibility features.

Don’t be afraid to fail! Fear of failure actually hinders innovation by curbing new ideas. Being afraid means being the one who makes mistakes, but think of them as a learning experience that gives you the opportunity to evolve repeatedly, rather than sticking to those mistakes, Crossan-Matos said. Told. Extending her claim, Carbo added, try to find a company that makes space for you to exercise your innovative muscles without fear. And once you’re there and become a leader, don’t forget to create a comprehensive and fail-safe place for new industry entrants.

The full Tech Up Talks session is below.

