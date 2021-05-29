You can now keep your friends list private in Venmo





Venmo has added a new privacy control to its friends list following the astonishing incident that BuzzFeed News was able to track Joe Bidens Venmo’s account due to a leak in the app’s privacy protocol. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered early Friday that Venmo was working on a new control.

We have consistently evolved and enhanced the Venmo platform for all our customers. As part of these ongoing efforts, we will enhance in-app control to allow customers to select public, friends-only, or private settings in their friends list. A Venmo spokesman said in a statement to The Verge.

To find a new control, tap the hamburger icon in the main feed[設定],[プライバシー],[友達リスト]Tap in that order. At the time of writing this article, the friends list menu was displayed to me and another Verge staff, so if it hasn’t been published yet, sit down firmly.

In the new menu, you can choose to make your friends list public, visible to your friends, or private. You can also toggle whether it appears in other users’ friends list.

The new toggle fixes a long-known major privacy hole in Venmo. Previously, there was no way to keep Venmo’s contact list private. In other words, I was able to view the contact list of other users on the platform. After a brief mention of Biden’s use of Venmo in a recent New York Times profile, the hole was so terrible that BuzzFeed News was able to track the president’s account within 10 minutes. The publication also found many accounts in his inner circle.

We also recommend that you keep your Venmo feed private while you set your privacy settings.

Correction: Clarified that Venmos’ previous friend settings contained a privacy flaw rather than a security flaw.

