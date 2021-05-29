If the new campus is approved, Google may lead a post-pandemic return





What will the office look like after the Silicon Valley pandemic? Will residents return to pre-pandemic levels, or is the workforce accustomed to work without remote commuting? A recent announcement by Google, which has just received approval from the city of San Jose to expand its downtown area, has announced plans to return to “campus-centric” employment, which could serve as an example of a “hybrid approach.” .. “Return to the office.

“People are starting to think about opening up their lives and returning to the office,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a company blog post in early May. “In fact, nearly 60% of Google employees choose to return to their offices where they could voluntarily reopen their offices,” Pichai said for more than 20 years with Google’s unique office environment. He said it was the epicenter of problem solving.

Sundar Pichai gave a talk in Barcelona, ​​Spain in 2015, but in a blog post that Google’s campus-style office is “the center of the Google community and the majority of its employees are still on campus.” I want it. It’s time. ”About the“ hybrid approach ”that many companies may adopt, Pichai said: Google’s future workplace has room for all these possibilities. Source: Wikipedia

On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted for Google’s multi-billion dollar expansion in downtown San Jose. “The approval is because Google aims to model the shift from a closed technology campus to stop the growing sense of alienation of tech companies. The success of tech companies is the lack of affordable housing. “We’re contributing to major cultural changes in Silicon Valley and other tech hubs.” CNBC added, “Google is doubling the return of workers to the office as the pandemic weakens.” ..

Many Silicon Valley-based companies are working on when and how to bring their employees back when the pandemic goes away. In early 2021, San Jose Spotlight reported that Silicon Valley office occupancy and new leasing were at “historically low levels”, with new tenant office space in 2020 compared to 2019. He added that it has decreased dramatically. Social distance protocol. “Despite the recent decline in occupancy, some organizations are still ready to return to the office,” Spotlight reported. Adobe is building its next tower, and a Zoom spokeswoman said the company has promised to maintain its presence in San Jose.

According to Spotlight, there may be more momentum to return to the office. In May, Santa Clara County moved to the less restrictive yellow layer of California’s reopening blueprint. This allows most businesses to operate indoors with minimal social distancing protocols. Health officials in Santa Clara have also recently lifted the requirement for businesses to maximize the number of telecommuting employees. A spokesperson for the City of San Jose’s Department of Economic Development told the spotlight that downtown San Jose is “in a good position” to recover as the office market reopens. “What is the long-term impact of working from home on the office market? From a space utilization perspective, there are no juries,” said a spokesman, but a spokesman said a hybrid approach would be a common option. Stated.

As health regulations are gradually relaxed, the development of local governments seems to be making full progress. Google’s recently approved mixed-use plan for Downtown West spans approximately 80 acres near Diridon Station, with 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 homes (1,000 affordable), 15 acres of parks, and communities. The center will provide 500,000 units. Square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic use, according to the San Jose spotlight. In April, the Mountain View City Council unanimously approved Google’s 122-acre North Bay Shore Precise Plan. The plan includes 3.15 million square feet of office space, 7,000 residential units (1,400 affordable units), and 285,000 square feet of retail and community space. Los Altos Town Crier reported more than 34 acres of parks, habitats and trails.

Rendered by Google’s recently approved 80-acre Downtown West-developed artist. Source: Google

The Google Downtown West project has been controversial since its introduction. In 2018, activists were chained to chairs in the city hall in protest of the city’s decision to sell its public land to one of the world’s largest tech companies, according to the San Jose spotlight. When the Downtown West plan was announced in 2017, CNBC reported that home prices within a three-mile radius of the site surged 25% in six months. The San Jose Sharks hockey team threatened to sue both the city and Google because there was no parking space in the SAP Arena, but these concerns have since been alleviated.

As part of its deal with Downtown West, Google will pay more than $ 1 billion for various infrastructures such as parks, sidewalks, and historic site preservation, according to CNBC, and the tech giant is “about $ 265.8 million.” I will also pay for the land. ” In addition to infrastructure fees, there is a $ 200 million “community benefit”. This includes evacuation prevention programs and employment preparation programs. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos