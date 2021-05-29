Modifying the Internet requires a cultural shift, says Franberman-Harvard Gazette





In this series, The Gazette asks Harvard experts for specific solutions to complex problems. Francine Berman, Professor Edward P. Hamilton of Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, is a faculty associate at the Berkman Klein Internet & Society Center. Bermans’ current work focuses on the social and environmental impacts of information technology. In particular, the Internet of Things is a deeply interconnected ecosystem of billions of everyday things linked via the Web.

Gazette: Do you think the Internet was a force for the good of the world?

BERMAN: Yes, no. The Internet and information technology have brought us tremendous power. Technology has become an important infrastructure for modern life. It saved our lives during the pandemic and provided the only way for many to go to school, work, and meet family and friends. It also enabled election manipulation, the rapid spread of false information, and the growth of radicalism.

Is Digital Technology Good or Evil? The same internet supports both Pornhub and CDC.gov, Goodreads and Parler.com. The digital world we experience is a fusion of technological innovation and social control. For cyberspace to be a good force, we need to socially change the way we develop, use and monitor technology. This is to prioritize the public interest over the private interest.

Basically, it is the responsibility of the public sector to create social controls that promote the use of technology for good, not for exploitation, manipulation, misinformation, or even worse. Doing so is very complex and requires a broader culture of opportunism to be transformed into a culture of technology for the public good.

The Gazette: How do you change the opportunistic culture of technology?

BERMAN: There is no magic bullet that creates this cultural change. Everything is needed, but no single law, federal agency, institutional policy, or set of practices does it. That long and difficult slog. The transition from a culture of technical opportunism to a culture of technology for the public good is in many ways, as we are now experiencing as we are working hard to change from a culture of discrimination to a culture of inclusion. It requires a lot of lasting effort. ..

That said, we need to create building blocks for cultural change. This is a serious effort to develop proactive short-term solutions, basic long-term solutions, and strategies for challenges for which we do not yet know how to deal with them.

In the short term, the government needs to take the lead. There are lots of intruders yelling at babies from bad facial recognition-based horror story mis-arrests, rape victim data broker lists, connected baby monitors, but privacy, security, safety, as well as U.S. citizens Should have.

“It’s difficult to solve problems online that couldn’t be solved in the real world. Moreover, if the solution isn’t clear, the law won’t help.”

Francine Berman

You need to fix it. The European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is based on a clearly expressed set of digital rights of citizens of the European Union. In the United States, there are certain digital rights privacy for health and financial data, privacy for children’s online data, but these rights are almost fragmented. What are consumer digital privacy rights? What are your expectations for the security and safety of digital systems and devices used as critical infrastructure?

Specificity is important here because social protection must be incorporated into the technical architecture to be effective. If federal law that consumers need to opt in to collect personal data through digital consumer services is passed tomorrow, Google and Netflix will change their systems (and business models) to give users this kind of discretion. need to do it. There are trade-offs for consumers who do not opt ​​in. Google searches have become more common and Netflix recommendations don’t fit your interests well. However, opt-in rules also give consumers more control over information privacy by sitting in the driver’s seat.

Once the basic set of digital rights for citizens has been designated, a federal agency with regulatory and enforcement powers to protect those rights must be established. The FDA was created to promote the safety of foods and medicines. OSHA was created to promote workplace safety. Today, the safety of lettuce purchased in grocery stores is receiving more public attention than the security of software downloaded from the Internet. Similar to the data protection authorities required by the GDPR, Congress’s current legislation calling for data protection agencies could produce the necessary surveillance and digital protection implementations in cyberspace.

Additional legislation that penalizes businesses, not consumers, for failing to protect consumers’ digital rights may also do more to motivate the private sector to promote the public good. If your credit card is stolen, the company will mainly pay for it, not the cardholder. Imposing penalties on businesses with meaningful fines, especially legally blaming executive employees, provides a strong incentive for businesses to strengthen consumer protection. Refocusing on corporate priorities will actively contribute to shifting us from a culture of technology opportunism to a culture of technology for the public good.

Gazette: Do you need specific laws to solve some of today’s most annoying challenges on social media, fake news, and more?

BERMAN: It’s difficult to solve problems online that couldn’t be solved in the real world. Moreover, if the solution is not clear, the law will not help. Underlying the problem of false information and fake news online is the tremendous challenge of automating trust, truth and ethics.

Social media significantly removes context from information, which gives us many clues that allow us to scrutinize what we hear. You probably don’t know who you’re talking to or where you got the information online. There are many mountains. In real life, there are ways to scrutinize information, evaluate credentials from context, and use conversational dynamics to evaluate what you are listening to. Some of them are on social media.

