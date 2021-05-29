Warzone player gets melee kill in the air while dropping on Verdansk





Call of Duty: Warzone video posted on Reddit shows how one player could kill another in the air while dropping into Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone players were able to bring enemies into close proximity and kill them in the air during their first fall to Verdansk. Video footage of aerial encounters highlights many of the dangers Warzone players face before their feet reach the ground.

Since its release in March 2020, Warzone has maintained its dominant position in the free-to-play Battle Royale space. Combining consistent content updates and patches with engaging gunplay, players return to Warzone action on a regular basis. But with new weapons, skins, blueprints, and buildings recently added as part of the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update, the general pattern of play remains the same-players get off the plane, look for land, and Look for resources, and try to be the only survivor in the ever-shrinking circle. Landing location is an important predictor of the success of the equation, but what happens in the air on the way to the drop point can easily determine your chances of winning.

Related: Call of Duty Quick Scope Method: War Zone (Easy Method)

User aowbsx recently posted a video on Reddit. This shows an aerial exchange where the player defeats the enemy from the air. The video begins with aowbsx casually parachuting towards the shore until nearby enemies get their attention. Aowbsx homes into aerial targets by lining up a few meters behind at the same speed. The player then cuts the parachute, fires with the sidearms, and shoots unprotected enemies with pepper. Aowbsx cannot break the enemy’s shield because the enemy descends so quickly. The adversary turns towards aowbsx and cuts its own parachute to reach it. Hovering with a redeployed parachute, Aowbsx watches enemy players redeploy the parachute head-on and line up to exchange fire in the air.

However, aowbsx was unable to reload from the last volley before relocating the parachute. As the enemy begins firing point blanks, aowbsx desperately swings an empty sidearm towards the hostile player. The first hit breaks the shield and the second hit plunges down to the ground. After a while, the enemy player hits the ground and aowbsx is notified that the opponent has been successfully eliminated. This encounter shows that having the right amount of aerial combat skills can make the difference between surviving to the end of a war zone game and losing first.

In games centered around loot and ground shootouts, some may find it annoying that players can be executed in the first 20 seconds of the game before they actually play. .. Anyway, that’s the reality of the game, giving less-skilled players the opportunity to eliminate potential threats early. As such, it’s a viable strategy. This video should serve as a reminder to all Warzone players checking out the latest Warzone Season 3 content. Please be careful when you stop by.

Next: Warzone Season 4 Teaser Tips in Imminent Risk to Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

Source: aowbsx / Reddit

Genshin Impact 1.6 Character Leak: Is Yoimiya playable?

About the author Caleb Greer (25 articles published)

Caleb Greer is Screen Rant’s freelance game news writer and co-host of the X-Block podcast, a weekly podcast on Xbox. Before writing for Screen Rant, Caleb wrote game news for TrueAchievements.com while completing his bachelor’s degree in history. Most recently, Caleb earned a master’s degree in history while working at AmeriCorps to solve community problems. Caleb is a lifelong achievement hunter on the Xbox, but his gaming knowledge and experience goes far beyond the Microsoft ecosystem. If he hasn’t written the news, he’s probably playing Halo or watching Dragon Ball Z. You can find him on Twitter @ XBlockCaleb.

Other works of Calebglia

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos