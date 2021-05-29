“Genshin Impact” 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure Debuts in June with Kazuha, Archon Quest, etc.





“Genshin Impact” will soon debut in Update 1.6, with insiders watching what the new content will look like in line with the new theme of “Adventures on the Midsummer Island.” The latest update aims to offer new characters such as Kazuha, Archonquest, and alternative costumes for Jean and Barbara.

(Photo: miHoYo)

miHoYo is planning a major update 1.6, the long-awaited patch for the game, as part of a regularly scheduled update to improve the game and provide new content for gamers to enjoy. It’s not summer yet, but in the fictional Tabat territory, the seasons are beginning to change and the focus is on the midsummer islands.

“Genshin Impact” Update 1.6

The latest teaser for “Genshin Impact” 1.6 has been dropped on YouTube, explaining the arrival of a mysterious island that puts Clay and “Traveler” in the quest to redeem Dodoko from the lettered “Dodo King”.

(Photo: miHoYo)

All this takes place in the fascinating “Dodoland”, the central location for themed midsummer island adventures. miHoYo has also removed version 1.6 of the “special program” to give fans more knowledge and a first-hand experience of the upcoming updates.

Completed Challenges will offer a new currency that can be used to trade for a 4-star catalyst called “Dodo Tales” at the Event Shop.

5 Star Character Alert: Lightning Waba

(Photo: miHoYo)

A new 5-star character has arrived. He is a “wandering samurai” who wields the power of a sword and anemo. Anemo is known for absorbing elements that can do a lot of damage and help teammates. Kazuha can interact with Pyro, Hydro, Electro and Cryo elements and can also be used for buff and damage swirl reactions.

Kazuha Kaedehara is from the “forgotten” lightning village, which is the center of “Arcon Quest”.

Archon Quest

(Photo: miHoYo)

In Archonquest, Kazuha acts as a guide, giving clues to Hokuto and her Cruz fleet, and adventuring into the forgotten territory of Inazuma, which was closed for unknown reasons. Here, the mystery of the place is unraveled, and in particular, the tradition of “Genshin Impact” as the third major city is further deepened.

Item shop: Jean, Barbara’s alternative costume

The new update means the introduction of alternative costumes for the characters, and 1.6 brings a new look for Jean and Barbara, featuring summer season themes.

Jeans Sea Breeze Dandelions can be purchased for a limited time when the price drops.

(Photo: miHoYo)

Barbara’s Daylight Savings Sparkle is free to claim after completing some quests and requirements.

(Photo: miHoYo)

Serenity Pot Update

Finally, Serenitea Pot brings something new to version 1.6 with a focus on improving features and optimizations. This allows you to invite your character into your area.

Related article: "Genshin Impact" 1.6 may bring Kazuha Yoshimiya: Skills, release date, and other details

Isaiah Richard Screenplay Work

