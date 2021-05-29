Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group launches IPO in SSESTAR market, injecting new impetus into global wind power industry





The Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group submitted an IPO application to the Shanghai Stock Exchange in June 2020. After almost a year of preparation, the company was listed on the SSE Sci-Tech Innovation Board shortly after the online roadshow.

“IPO revenues will help the Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group develop new products and technologies, build new foundations, accelerate digital transformation and enhance overall product testing capabilities. Strengthen and expand its competitiveness and strengthen its plans to create new growth opportunities. Invest in post-market services and smart manufacturing. In addition, optimize its capital structure to enhance its risk management capabilities. It will also help strengthen, “said Jin Xiaolong, chairman of the Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group.

The announcement of the Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group’s IPO is backed by China’s commitment to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. The IPO will further align its strengths and expertise in wind energy with China’s energy transformation strategy. It aims to reshape the role of wind power in the renewable energy sector.

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, a leader in China’s offshore wind turbine industry, is one of the world’s wind energy power plants with operations in wind turbine design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance services, and investment and development of wind farms. .. The Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group has created a product technology roadmap that combines product licensing, secondary development, strategic cooperation, and independent R & D. The company has powerful digital capabilities that pave the way for the evolution of wind energy and drive the future development of the industry.

In March 2021, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) listed Shanghai Electric as one of the top 10 wind turbine manufacturers in the world. According to BNFE data, the total capacity of Shanghai Electric’s new turbines increased by 5.07GW last year, helping the company to be in the top 10 in the global wind energy market rankings. In addition, Shanghai Electric is leading the offshore wind market in China after SIEMENS GAMESA with installed capacity reaching 1.26GW in 2020.

“In the future, Shanghai Electric will seize new opportunities brought about by the global energy revolution. By focusing on the development of green energy, we will promote the development of smart energy and build a” zero carbon “industrial ecosystem. To do. Renewable energy sector “.

