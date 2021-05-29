This is the only thing that prevents the iPhone SE from destroying midrange Android phones – BGR





Starting at $ 399, the second-generation iPhone SE is one of the best “midrange” smartphones you can buy. And when I say “midrange,” I’m talking about the price of the phone, not its features. The 2020 iPhone SE doesn’t have the best hardware Apple can offer, but it comes with key components that make it a formidable competitor.

The iPhone SE runs on the same system-in-chip (SoC) as the iPhone 11: A13 Bionic. In short, the iPhone SE is as fast as all iPhone 11 lines, including Pro models. Its SoC is second only to the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 series, so the iPhone SE is faster than most Android-based contemporaries. It surpasses all mobile phones launched in 2020, the Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 and Pixel 5. It also makes no sense compared to the mid-range Galaxy A51, OnePlus Nord, and Pixel 4a phones, which are about the same price as the iPhone SE. ..

The $ 399 iPhone SE features a major compromise that Android vendors can exploit to steal customers into their midrange phones. However, all that is needed is a simple Apple redesign to ensure that the iPhone SE continues to beat all Android rivals.

Omdia’s smartphone sales ranking below shows that the iPhone SE was the second-selling phone in 2020, with 24.2 million units sold last year. Apple was an impressive year despite the pandemic, and the iPhone 11 continued to perform very well.

Omdia’s smartphone sales rankings for 2020 and 2019. Image source: Omdia via WCCF Tech

Android phone makers suffered. Samsung’s best-selling phone in 2020 was the Midrange Galaxy A51, which sold 23.2 million units. Recent smartphone sales quotes by Counterpoint Research show that Apple has won the sales battle in the first quarter of this year, both in terms of revenue and quantity.

Top 10 smartphone sales in the first quarter of 2021 (revenue (left) and quantity (right)). Image Source: Counterpoint Research

The graph above shows that the iPhone SE accounted for 1% of revenue during the period, and that revenue was very important to the industry.

Global smartphone revenue exceeded $ 100 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and set a first-quarter record driven by the flagship that earned the majority of revenue.

If the data is accurate, the cheap iPhone SE generated half the revenue of the Galaxy S215G. And Samsung’s latest flagship starts at $ 799.99. Apple must have sold an incredible number of iPhone SE units in the first quarter to achieve that feat.

Samsung’s Rachel Lee during the 2021 Galaxy A52 and A72 Unpacked events.

The only problem with the iPhone SE is its screen. The handset, unlike the others on the market, has two huge upper and lower bezels. Apple created this device by combining the iPhone 8 design (the sophisticated recycled design of the iPhone 6 in 2014) with the A13 chip.

However, all phones that sell for $ 300 to $ 500, the direct rivals of the iPhone SE, all have the same design. In other words, it’s a perforated display that extends from corner to corner and from end to end. This is the only advantage that phones such as the Galaxy A51, OnePlus Nord and Pixel 4a are superior to the iPhone SE. It provides buyers with the same screen experience as high-end Android, at least in terms of display size and design. The 2021 Galaxy A52 and A72 designs above perfectly show what customers expect from smartphone displays. Some buyers may be more interested in screens than substandard SoC performance, or may be concerned that these midrange phones are not as promising as the iPhone SE.

New matte purple finish iPhone SE (2023) with punched Retina display

Created by @aaple_lab | Leak and my opinion based concept # iPhoneSE # iPhone2023 # iPhone13 # WWDC21 #Apple #aaple_lab #iPhone #AppleiPhone pic.twitter.com/HyxdbhkwUJ

— Apple Lab (@aaple_lab) May 24, 2021

Some rumors claim that Apple plans to launch an iPhone SE with a hole-punch display at some point in the future. The handset may look like the Apple Lab concept above.

With the same design as all other Android phones, with the latest A-series processors, and priced at the same price as mid-range phones, the iPhone is Android’s biggest nightmare. Loyalty to Android is probably the only reason not to buy the iPhone SE.

