Technology helps planners weigh development and historic preservation





The MetroLab Network has partnered with Government Technology to provide readers with a segment called the MetroLab Innovation of the Month series. This segment focuses on influential technology, data and innovation projects underway between cities and universities. If you would like to know more or contact the project leader, please contact MetroLab ([email protected]) for more information.

This month’s Innovation of the Month series will focus on Our Plan, a project that collects and organizes land-use preferences from real-world residents so that planners can better consider development and conservation options. Ben Levine and Josh Schacht of Metro Labs spoke with project leader Ken Steif, master of the University of Pennsylvania Urban Spatial Analysis Program, and Akira Drake Rodriguez, a planning professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ben Levine: Please tell us about the origin of this project and the members of the team.

Ken Steif: OurPlan started as a proof-of-concept project led by two graduate students from the University of Pennsylvania’s Urban Spatial Analysis Program. The team worked with local community organizations in West Philadelphia to better communicate local planning decisions using publicly available open data and photo research tools. At the heart of most planning decisions in the region is the tension between preserving single-family historic homes and developing denser, smaller units to accommodate growth and affordability. was.

Fast forward a few years: With seed funding from the Spruce Hill Community Trust and the Knight Foundation, Akira Drake Rodriguez, a professor at my consulting firm Urban Spatial and Penn Planning, has partnered with a team of planners and technicians to adapt to the Philadelphia community. These tools are being scaled out for important land use and zoning decisions about new ways to contact and plan.

Josh Schacht: What are the key challenges your Plan is addressing?

Steif: OurPlan addresses several challenges in the land use planning process. The first is asymmetric information between stakeholders. It is created by developers and planners who have knowledge and access to land use processes and data in comparison to local residents who do not. It also addressed the difficulty of democratizing the community engagement process and the use of old and unreliable data to guide decision making.

Online photo surveys and open data-driven mapping applications allow stakeholders to express their land-use preferences and visualize asset characteristics on a map. Importantly, these tools are incorporated into the story of greater education and community involvement, which wants to bring the importance of land use planning to the fore, especially in the changing neighborhoods.

Levine: How do community members work with the tool? How can they contribute to it and what can they learn from it?

Steif: OurPlan users first conduct a photo survey to state that they want to maintain (or do not maintain) certain land use. The machine learning algorithm then estimates the preferences of many surveyed subjects and obtains a saved score for all properties in the community. Once the survey is complete, users can go to the mapping application to see how this storage score for each property can be compared to development suitability and other important metrics. These comparisons help identify development and conservation opportunities and create tools that stakeholders can use to guide land use decisions.

Akira Drake Rodriguez: OurPlan’s success depends on a diverse set of community members who are willing to participate in the process. Demonstrated at community meetings and events to inform more people how land-use decisions, along with technology, can play an important role in achieving city-wide fairness goals. We are developing a range of educational and community engagement tools.

Schacht: How do you expect OurPlan to impact the Philadelphia community?

Drake Rodriguez: We hope OurPlan will explain the land use planning process in an easy-to-understand manner and raise awareness of the potential of the plan. We hope that it will bring more equity, education and involvement in planning decisions at the local level. We want to generate conversations between stakeholders that wouldn’t have happened because of the engagement and visualization components of the tool. We are building tools that can be extended to any part of Philadelphia and hope that with some improvements, OurPlan will become a city-wide best practice.

Levine: What have been the most surprising results so far when deploying this to your neighborhood?

Drake Rodriguez: We are currently developing teaching materials and coordinating two regional advisory boards. So far, through early involvement, the most surprising result has been the diversity of values ​​that stakeholders are interested in maintaining. This tool has emerged as a response to the tensions between historic preservation and higher density development in growing neighborhoods, but there are other tensions that we expect future iterations of the tool to capture. These tensions include tensions between short-term rentals, or students and young professionals, and tensions between long-term rentals on affordable issues. We expect other groups to use the open source nature of the tool to customize their plans to suit their needs.

Schacht: What’s next for this project? Where do you think OurPlan is from the perspective of Philadelphia and other cities two years from now?

Steif: We hope to see dozens more Our Plans over the next two years, regaining these tensions, bringing new innovations in research, education and open data, and addressing the complexities of modern cities. I will. Hopefully over time, there will be more plans with indicators such as culture, climate, environment, SMEs and light industry, shared equity, and other aspects that are worth preserving or developing in our city. I am.

Josh Schacht is Director of Technology and Strategy at MetroLab Network. He works to support MetroLab members and the entire civil research community in promoting evidence-based policy and community involvement. Prior to his role in Metrolab, Josh was a Solutions Architect on Katera’s Master Data Management Team, working to leverage sustainable building materials to create efficient and affordable homes. I did.

