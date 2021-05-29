The size of Microsoft Flight Simulator has been reduced from its original size of 170GB to just 83GB.





“Microsoft Flight Simulator” takes up a huge amount of space from someone’s PC in installments. First, you need at least 150GB of enough space on a particular drive before you can play it.

For those who have games that share the same file size, adding simulation games can be a pain for their storage. It’s even worse to imagine that the actual download size is large.

Currently, the latest update to the game requires 83GB of free space instead of the previous 170GB requirement. What changes have been made in the latest patch?

The file size of “Microsoft Flight Simulator” is getting smaller

(Photo: Official page of Microsoft Flight Simulator) Demo of “Microsoft Flight Simulator”

According to a PC Gamer report on Saturday, May 29, the initial installation size of Microsoft Flight Simulator has been reduced from its previous size of 170GB to 83GB. For those with slow internet connections, playing games is only part of your dream.

The game developer solved its playability issue when it decided to halve its size. Microsoft doesn’t go into details about how it reduced the download size of the game, but just states that it has done some “optimization” to make it happen.

When you browse the game on Steam, the first download starts at 700MB and above. When the game starts in the launcher, the installation will run up to its final size of 81GB. The file size is still large, but chopped gigabytes can be considered a huge development of the game.

Changes to “Microsoft Flight Simulator” in the latest patch

Engadget says that if players want to leave other games on the next-generation console, Microsoft Flight Simulator could suggest a “good sign” that the Xbox Series X | S port is about to arrive on the platform. I reported.

With a recent update, players can now see that their weather data bandwidth usage has been reduced to improve in-game performance. In addition, there are updates on the ability to activate “real” weather via air traffic, satellite information, and streamed data, which can affect the game’s fps if other applications are open at the same time. There is sex.

In addition, this patch focuses on some tweaks related to airplanes, weather, and navigation. Microsoft has also succeeded in fixing the bug. In addition, the developers warned that anyone using VR in the game could encounter a sudden “end”.

If that happens, change the current runtime to the v105 runtime and see if it works. For more information on the full patch notes for Microsoft Flight Simulator, visit flightsimulator.com.

Related article: [Look] Here’s what Microsoft Flight Simulator looks like when using GeForce RTX 3090 in 4K settings:

