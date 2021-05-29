5 things the new Mass Effect 4 must work on – reader features





Mass Effect 4 What should happen next?

A reader creates the following Mass Effect and provides BioWare with advice on avoiding mistakes between Andromeda and the original trilogy.

Like other great Mass Effect fans, I enjoy remastering Mass Effect Legendary Edition a lot, but now that I’ve reached Mass Effect 3, my thoughts are naturally directed to the next game. .. I don’t know anything at this point, but I have the impression that I’m probably going back to the roots-style sequel, which relies heavily on the original trilogy concept and character.

Mass Effect: Andromeda was bad, but trying to do something entirely new was the right direction. It just has to be, you know it’s good. The story and characters of Andromedas were terrible and unrelated to the original trilogy, but not necessarily a problem, but did not give them any freedom to give it.

The next Mass Effect needs to be fully aware of the problem Andromeda is suffering from and not redeem it or continue. This is the moment to wipe it out under the carpet and forget it exists, and these are my suggestions on how:

1. Make it a proper sequel

The first thing Mass Effect 4 needs to do is connect to the original trilogy. Do not weaken with the previous day Tan or another galaxy nonsense of Andromeda style. Set it after the Mass Effect 3 event to try to understand the ending. This does not mean that shepherds and other characters need to be brought back (although Riara already looks like her). This means that it needs to be set to be recognizable in the same galaxy. If not, what’s the point of calling it a Mass Effect game?

2. Create a better plot

As much as I love the original trilogy, one of the main problems is that the reaper doesn’t want or make any sense. Originally, they were angry that the use of biotics worked with dark energy to accelerate the heat death of the universe, and because only organic beings could use biotics. Reapers who live forever wanted to stop using them. They tried to talk about them at first, but when they didn’t retreat, they started killing them. The original ending would have been to agree with the reapers or to wipe them all out.

Even if the overall plot of Mass Effect isn’t that important, I think most people agree that it’s much more interesting than what we got (really important, you have to kill it because the reaper is bad). It means that it will not be). The next game needs to really work in this regard. Whatever the big bad things, it gives them meaningful motivation and, more importantly, makes them interesting. This is science fiction and is an excuse to explore many ideas. If all the stories are letting you go, huh? It didn’t make sense and something went wrong.

3. Use combat from Andromeda

Mass Effect: Andromeda is a pretty bad game. Uniformly terrible or boring characters, stupid plots, few worthy additions to lore, and generally a bad copy of a real Mass Effect game. But it has a great fight. May it be really good. Mass Effect 3 is great, but Andromeda is better than most dedicated action games. So don’t throw your baby in the bath water, and make sure you keep it.

4. Focus on character interaction

The best thing about Mass Effect is that you talk to both the crew and other characters you meet along the way. This is what BioWare and Mass Effect are good at, so it needs to be extended to do it primarily in the game. That means more. More romance options, more sociable (like Citadel DLC, it’s so great!), Really rational, generally behaves like a role-playing game, not a straight shooter. Combat is not important, but it must be secondary to dialogue.

5. Don’t waste your team

This is a much minor thing, but it only has the proper auto-equipment buttons for heaven. All Mass Effect stats and equipment are completely boring and I don’t care. The signs of a good role-playing game don’t show up in a numerical spreadsheet when one helmet offers 1% more protection than another. Let me automate that nonsense and do good!

Reader Cameron

