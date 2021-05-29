Google, Facebook, WhatsApp Submit New Compliance Officer Details | Latest News India





Prominent social media companies such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. are required by the new guidelines for intermediaries to be compliance officers, resident grievance officers, and nod. They are sharing contact details, government officials said Friday.

However, Twitter has not yet shared the details of the compliance officer. Most of the major social media intermediaries electronically engineer the details of Chief Compliance Officers, Node Liaison Officers, and Grievance Officers, as required by Information Technology (Mediation Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) regulations. It is shared with the Ministry of Technology (Meity). In 2021, officials said.

Development will take place two days after all parts of the new rules have begun, including the appointment of officers who will be liable for criminal charges in case of breach. The ministry was written to share contact details with all social media intermediaries. New official.

Stakeholders added that key social media intermediaries with more than 5 million users, including Koo, Sharechat, Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook and WhatsApp, are sharing details with the government.

For WhatsApp personnel, see the FAQ section of the company’s website for more information on grievance personnel. A person linking to Facebook said the company shared the necessary details with the ministry.

The official said the company shared details of a node contact person and a lawyer working as a grievance officer at an Indian law firm after a harsh contact was sent to Twitter.

Officials said the rules require that these designated officers of significant social media companies be employees of the company and must reside in India. Twitter has not yet submitted the Chief Compliance Officer details.

Twitter raised concerns about police threatening tactics and the core elements of new social media and interim guidelines. The statement urged a backlash from the center, calling the statement an attempt to dictate the terms.

The exchange has led to fierce controversy over new guidelines that direct companies such as Twitter, WhatsAapp, and Facebook to adopt features such as content regulation, appointment of executives responsible for compliance, message traceability, and voluntary user verification. Represents.

