



Innovation at VA is as easy as a toothbrush, but two award-winning projects use new technology to assist veterans. Remote Temperature Monitoring (RTM) for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcers and Smart White Cane for the visually impaired provide VA’s uniquely developed innovative medical technology through staff and veterans themselves. The two innovations are supported through the Veterans Health Administration Innovation Ecosystem (VHA IE) and have already impacted and saved the lives of veterans.

RTM is a highly successful partnership program initiated and supported by VHA IE. The program uses equipment and technology created by a company called Podimetrics to measure the temperature of a veteran’s foot using thermal images and analyze diabetic foot ulcers in at-risk diabetic veterans. Provides SmartMats. The consequences of veterans are astounding and life-saving. Early data at participating sites suggest that the podimetrics system results in near elimination of all severe ulcers, the use of expensive graft products, and major cuts. Matt is currently available to growing veterans at the highest risk of amputation in a 40VA medical center.

The Smart White Cane for the Blind is a cane designed for the visually impaired or visually impaired. The current prototype incorporates a variety of sensors and processors to assist with navigation and safety while walking. It utilizes object detection and avoidance techniques that are compatible with the white cane, the standard orientation and movement device used in the rehabilitation of the visually impaired. Created by Brian Higgins, a blind rehabilitation specialist at VA Palo Alto Healthcare Systems, with the support of the VHA Innovator Network and the National Collaborative Healthcare Innovation Center, an innovative version of VA is one of the few commercially available smart canes on the market. Beyond the ability. today. Higgins is currently in development and continues to iterate on its current prototypes based on lessons learned from users.

Both of these innovations have been evaluated for their impact on veterans’ lives and overall healthcare. The pair received the prestigious US Technology Industry Advisory Board (ACT-IAC) Innovation Award this year. They will be honored at this year’s Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference and celebrated with other national leaders in healthcare innovation. The ACT-IAC Award recognizes and promotes the best innovations to improve services to citizens and government operations across all sectors.

These solutions are just a few of the innovative and breaking boundaries VHAIE is doing throughout its portfolio. VHA IE is a catalyst that enables the discovery and dissemination of mission-driven healthcare innovations, drives delivery and services that exceed expectations, restores hope, and builds trust within the veteran community. You can learn more about the job and how it is building the future of veteran care.

Allison Amrhein is the Operations Director of the VHA Innovator Network and the Communications Leader of the VHA Innovation Ecosystem.

