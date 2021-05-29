The original Mortal Kombat movie is leaving HBO Max





The restart of this year’s latest Mortal Kombat movie may have already left HBO Max just a few days ago, but it won’t be long before there are no movies related to the fighting game franchise across the streaming platform. .. Within next week, the entire Mortal Kombat movie series will be out of service. In other words, there are only a few days left to catch each one.

In total, three more Mortal Kombat movies will leave HBO Max next Monday, May 31st. This list includes the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, the highly malicious sequel Mortal Kombat: Disappearance, and the 2020 animated movie Mortal Kombat Legend: Revenge of Scorpion.

But the best thing about how this has fallen is that it’s actually a three-day weekend for many in the United States. So if you’re sad to see the complete lineup of this Mortal Kombat movie gone, you’ll have a little more free time to relax and marathon all of them in the next few days.

Just because these Mortal Kombat movies disappear from HBO Max doesn’t mean they will disappear forever. Like many other streaming services, HBO Max is constantly adding as many new titles to watch as it robs them. So the full slate of Mortal Kombat movies, including this year’s reboot, could come back at any time in the future. Still, don’t get too excited, as the return to HBO Max hasn’t been announced yet.

Conversely, if you didn’t catch the new Mortal Kombat when it was released on HBO Max’s theater, it won’t be long before it’s released on Blu-Ray. The film will arrive in physical form on July 13th, later this summer, and is currently available for pre-order.

Would you like to watch one of these Mortal Kombat movies again before you quit HBO Max? If you would like to chat more, please let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

