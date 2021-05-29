Twitter carousel and Google search: SEO experiment (actual data), measurement mechanism, etc.





The presence of the Twitter carousel within Google Search offers an interesting opportunity for publishers. With the right parameters, your content can get high visibility with Google’s SERP, but it’s often placed under radar.

The debate about the impact of website URLs on the Twitter carousel dates back to at least 2018, but there’s still some confusion about how this SERP feature affects data.

With the help of over 100 SEO experts, I was able to create an experiment to clarify this situation. To easily share data about the tests, I have my personal Twitter account and website working.

This post contains an overview of the experiments I performed, the appearance of the data in Google Analytics and Google Search Console (including screenshots), and a description of the findings, including key points.

First, let’s take a look at the setup of the experiment I did.

Experiment outline

The experiment required a Twitter account that had Google Analytics installed, validated the website with the Google Search Console, and generated a tweet carousel with Google, the URL of the website.

To raise awareness about the experiment, I tweeted about it a few days ago and let SEO know that I would like to thank them for their involvement. After that, I created the experiment itself.

For the URL of the experiment, I created a blank page on my site using the text and GIF at https://brodieclark.com/twitter-test/. As mentioned on this page, we’ve added a noindex meta tag to prevent it from appearing on Google.

Placing the noindex meta tag means that all data in the Google Search Console for this page will only come from the Twitter carousel. This allows for clear attribution within the tracking tool.

The next step after the “subject” tweet was trying to send traffic to my Twitter carousel. We kept the steps simple, made the search terms clickable, and provided the option to search for related queries (this was done by a few people).

Here’s what the tweet looks like: This generated up to 40K impressions and generated up to 400 clicks on the search keyword URL added to the top of the tweet.

SEO experiment

You can participate in 3 simple steps:

1. Click the following link: https: //t.co/IRbzHQkXlG (or search for related queries)

2. Find the Tweet Carousel

3. Click the link shown in the screenshot below

Note: Direct clicks on the website should only work on the desktop

RT is welcome! pic.twitter.com/QE5P0teCyU

Brody Clark (@brodieseo) May 26, 2021

Creating this tweet has become a bit more difficult as we had to start Twitter to make the instructions as clear as possible. Step 3 above has a screenshot of the tweet that was actually processed in Photoshop.

This was the basis of the experiment. Everything is very simple, but I tried to pay close attention to the instructions to get as much activity as possible (that is, make sure the screenshots reflect the look of the search results).

Here’s a look at some of the data collected within Google Analytics and Google Search Console, and how each tool displayed it when you clicked on a URL from Google search results.

Collected data (Google Analytics)

When the tweet was first sent, I went through Google Analytics and saw real-time traffic filtered for the page. Thankfully, the data arrived as I expected (classified as “organic”).

After publishing the tweet, I managed to take a screenshot showing 7 active users of sites in different parts of the world. At that time, it was as follows.

By the end of the test period (2 days), the page received 199 “sessions” from various data sources. This included “Google” traffic (the one we’re most interested in), traffic from Twitter when the “subject” tweet was published, and some direct traffic.

From the outside, this traffic is indistinguishable from other clicks generated from Google search results. If my test URL was indexed immediately by Google and started ranking as soon as it was published, this data would mix with the carousel clicks on the tweet, obscuring the separation.

That’s where the Google Search Console comes in. Many SERP features (such as the Twitter carousel) don’t have specific filters set, but at least you can use the collected data as a hint as to where the traffic came from.

Collected data (Google search console)

The Google Search Console is the dataset I’m most interested in in this experiment. Since GSC measures impressions (unlike GA), this is a key indicator that can distort and confuse your data.

At the time of writing this post, the GSC on my page displayed on the Twitter carousel recorded a total of 103 clicks and 367 impressions (see feature image for this post). .. Due to data delays, the total amount was slightly higher.

Within the GSC, the data I’m most interested in is related to the location and device used. Apart from the query, these are the two tabs you need to dig into when seeing an increase in impressions that don’t make sense.

My page shows how the GSC displayed county data for the top 5 locations (scream to the top referrer in my test, the Indian SEO community!):

Also, the data of the device used:

The data captured within the Google Search Console was fascinating to see. Due to the location and device type, results are often displayed in different locations for Google users.

For example, the average position of the Tweet Carousel was very high at 1.2 in the United States, while it was wider on mobile and the average position was lower at 3.5 overall. There are several factors that contribute to why this happens. Also, the carousel may not be visible to all users, including Mikael Arajo in Brazil.

Another interesting aspect I’ve seen in the comments in my instructions is that on some mobile devices you can click on the website URL directly from Google search results (also confirmed in the data), but not on other mobile devices. did. My iPhone 11 Pro etc.

Applying Twitter Carousel Learning

Apart from the scenario created for this experiment, the URL of your website may be displayed for common queries. One example I recently encountered was shared by Mordy Oberstein.

The data in the GSC showed URLs with spikes in impressions, even though they weren’t yet indexed by Google (common to most newly published content on most sites). The surge in impression was against the highly competitive term “seo”.

When I entered the time machine using the SEMrush SERP screenshot tool, I found that Google was displaying the Tweet carousel on the day the spike occurred. This was also in good agreement with the country / device / location data.

This is the theory. Therefore, this URL does not appear to be indexed by G: https: //t.co/4TeVSRn7Um. The data is primarily US / desktop / # 3 impressions for the May 13th query. That day, the Tweet Carousel (rare in that query) was displayed. The URL shared here from your @SeoRant account. pic.twitter.com/n8cTB4Hhjn

Brody Clark (@brodieseo) May 19, 2021

Similar to the experiment I ran, the data in this example using the “seo” query was a clean dataset in that the URL wasn’t displayed on Google yet, but it looks like I was using it. I didn’t intentionally use the noindex meta tag.

From my point of view, tweets from Mordy’s personal Twitter account or SEORant account appear to appear briefly as “seo” in Google’s Tweet carousel, judging by the estimated search volume of the query. And the impression that the page received.

An interesting aspect of the Tweet Carousel is how it is measured within the GSC. The entire carousel spots one location on Google, even if you see three tweets in the search results unit at the same time.

Glenn Gabe digs deeper into a similar situation in his 2019 post, but I encourage you to check it out. The same applies to the image packs and other posts that are particularly relevant to the images that appear in the Knowledge Panel that I come across on a regular basis. I think Google will deal with it in the future.

The Tweet Carousel is another carousel that SEO professionals can add to the information shared in Glenn’s posts, which is useful to know. If your impressions spike suddenly, dig into the data, use the SEMrush SERP screenshot tool, and then try to match some of the SERP features described in this post.

Important point

According to the sensor, the Tweet carousel appears in about 6% of all Google SERPs, showing similar data across mobile and desktop search results. Here’s the current look of Google’s desktop search results based on the SEMrush dataset:

When triggered, it means that the URL of the website can occur immediately in front of the searcher due to conflicting queries. Based on about 6% of Google’s search results with this feature, the Twitter carousel is much less likely to be the reason than the Knowledge Panel (which often contains images), and all search results It accounts for about 27% of.

Experiments I’ve run show how Google Analytics and Google Search Console collect data when a link is clicked or scrolled into the searcher’s view. This is for “branded queries”, but you can see the same with the shared example for unbranded queries.

Here are some of the important points covered in my post:

Displaying URLs in the Tweet carousel can confuse the data in the Google Search Console and in most cases (with few or no clicks) can spike impressions. My experiments have shown a clean dataset of how the data is collected. GSC. Two important clues to how the average position is affected by device type and location. Tweet carousels can appear in both branded and unbranded queries. For unbranded queries with high search volume, visibility is short-lived and can be difficult to actually execute. If you want to investigate a similar situation, don’t forget to use the SEMrushSERP Screenshot Tool. Combining GSC data with tools can help clarify sudden spikes in impressions.

Another topic of interest on Twitter and SEO is the impact of tweeting URLs that speed up indexing of website content. Personally, I think I need to invest my time elsewhere (improving site-wide content quality, sitemap reviews, links, etc.), but most people still find it worth trying. thinking about.

Overall, this was a fun and easy experiment. I couldn’t find anything published on this topic, so I wanted to put this article together. Hopefully this will save you time when investigating anomalous activity on pages within GSC. And who knows, you may find that your tweet has reached a new audience on Google Search.







