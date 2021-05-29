Huge US Technology Investment Bill Advances in Senate





(TNS) Congress is at the forefront of something that doesn’t happen very often these days. It is to pass the bill with the support of a wide range of political parties. Its co-author, Southbay lawmaker Ro Khanna, said he believes the breakthrough technology investment law will have a significant impact not only on his Silicon Valley area, but throughout the United States.

Fremont Democrat has spent years developing his Endless Frontier Act. It aims to spur R & D across the country by spending more than $ 100 billion over five years. The bill will create a new technology-focused division within the National Science Foundation responsible for funding projects in breakthrough areas such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Although the bill ran into a slow obstacle that could delay voting, it gained widespread support as the centerpiece of a bill package aimed at initiating US innovation and making the country more competitive with China on Thursday. Was expected to pass the Senate. It is also gaining momentum in the House of Representatives, where the president needs to approve the bill before it can be signed.

The Endless Frontier Act holds 44-year-old Kanna for the greatest victory in her career in Congress, in addition to representing the largest increase in federal science grants since the 1960s.

“This is my top priority and will diminish everything else that Congress has achieved to overcome it,” Kanna said in an interview. “It’s transformative.”

The bill is named after the 1945 presidential report, “Science, the Endless Frontier,” written by inventor and policymaker Vannevar Bush. Kanna said the first major part of his law would include the distribution of funds to establish technology hubs nationwide and investment in applied science alongside theoretical research.

Kanna and his co-authors, Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Todd Young, R-Ind. Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher has been working on the bill for over two years. Kanna said she was inspired by the work of Professors Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He wrote a book called “Jump Starting America” ​​that discusses large-scale investments in innovation. Kanna and Schumer have connected over these shared legislative goals.

Democrats have begun to find Republican partners, draft legislation, and build coalitions to support it. Not only does that work involve a time-consuming amendment process on the committee and Senate floors, but it also participates in the bill with similar legislation. This is a rare example of shoe leather politics in Washington, which is almost dysfunctional in recent years.

The expected result is to reinforce the mysterious brand created by Kanna, who joined Congress after a slumping victory over San Jose Democrat Mike Honda in 2016. He is a straightforward progressive and sometimes supports the party to push it to the left, but his legislative success record is rich in bipartisan professional technology. Despite his strong criticism of Donald Trump, he had a bill signed by the former president more than any other California Democrat.

But these bills weren’t groundbreaking, and Kanna quickly admitted them at the time. Last year’s Endless Frontier Act was merely a sign of aspiration within the Republican Senate and the White House, and lacked support from colleagues, especially the major House Scientific Committees. .. It changed in 2021, with President Biden taking office, Schumer taking the top position in the Senate, and further work being done to build support in the House from Kanna.

“We need the worst to reach this moment of change,” Kanna said. “We have a president who made this one of our top priorities and a very enthusiastic White House staff member. We have a Senate leader who literally relentlessly made this a top priority. Two Republicans are working. Based on this, I have been strangled for two years. “

Of course, the bill has critics. Some people on the right, like analyst Yuval Levin, are worried that a large investment without proper planning could set up a promising project out of flameout. Conservatives saw the collapse of solar startup Solyndra during the Obama administration, right or wrong, as a symbol of this risk.

Others who support the bill’s ideals, such as the free market think tank Niskanen Center, lament that the original monetary investment in the bill has been reduced or redistributed by amendments, weakening its potential impact. There is.

There is also debate about the proper tone for China. Some hawks have sought to be more aggressive in the bill against the potential Chinese impact on American research. Progressivists and other activists are in a hurry on the bill, and the rhetoric around it has already instigated dangerous anti-Asian American sentiment.

Kanna relies on the legislative process to create the best legislation that can be legal.

Observers in the technology industry primarily embrace this effort. Paul Saffo, a predictor and adjunct professor at Stanford University based in Silicon Valley, said the bill would require government funding for research that could not be successful for decades. It states that it is an essential recognition.

“I don’t remember the last time I saw something like this really coming out of Washington,” he said.

“The free market isn’t doing well in long-term R & D,” Saffo added, noting that computer mice are as common innovation as government research programs. “Innovation is a relay race, and relay racing begins with basic research. It is passed on to applied research, to companies, and to entrepreneurs.”

The bill will eventually be put together in another law. In the Senate, Schumer rebranded Endless Frontier as the centerpiece of US innovation and competition law. It is a compilation of several bipartisan bills with widespread support under the umbrella of competition. These include those that support semiconductors and 5G wireless networks, those that economically strengthen the United States against China, and others in certain areas such as American manufacturing and supply chains.

Thursday’s procedural vote advanced the bill with a 68-30 vote, a true landslide in a 50-50 split organization, after a last-minute deal.

The house pass is still in shape, but Kanna has passed as part of the broader National Science Foundation approval through the committee, with the final version between the two rooms before heading to Biden’s desk. Expected to be adjusted. He admits he wants the dollar to be bigger, but Kanna defends the bill’s direction and sees generally favorable acceptance in the Senate as evidence of consensus.

Gruber, a MIT professor and economist who worked with lawmakers to draft the bill, hopes to invest close to $ 1 trillion and be close to Khana’s original idea of ​​a different distribution model for tech hubs nationwide.

Still, the bill not only lays the foundation for future inventions, but also by distributing wealth and technology work nationwide, rather than further squeezing areas where home prices are already soaring and commuting times are long. Gruber said it would benefit Silicon Valley.

“I see it as an uptrend. If some of the jobs in Silicon Valley actually go to places where people don’t have to drive for two hours and can really afford it, that’s good for America. I think. Home. ” “What’s good for America is good for Silicon Valley … we need to have a set of consumers who can afford to make what Silicon Valley is making.”

At a personal level, Kanna said the bill was the first opportunity she had to reach her goals “on a large scale,” unlike his small success.

