Partisan dispute delays clearing China’s technology bill in the U.S. Senate





US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic Caucus Policy Luncheon on May 11, 2021 in Capitol Hill, Washington, USA.Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

US Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that the Senate will resume consideration of a drastic package of bills aimed at empowering countries to compete with China’s technology on June 8.

The Senate tried to pass a $ 250 billion bill on Thursday, but legislation was delayed as Schumer and his fellow Democrats did not give enough time to consider the amendment, Republicans said.

The US Innovation Competition Act of 2021 (USICA) approves approximately $ 190 billion in reserves to strengthen US technology in general, and $ 54 billion in particular to increase production of semiconductors, microchips, and telecommunications equipment. I am.read more

The bill also increased Beijing through diplomacy by working with allies and increasing US involvement in international organizations after former President Donald Trump withdrew Washington as part of his “America First” agenda. Is trying to counter the global influence that it does.

The bill was bipartisan, and many senators from both parties said they generally supported its content.

The desire for a strong attitude in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided US Congress, narrowly controlled by fellow Democrats of President Joe Biden.

Schumer tried to pass USICA on Thursday, but was delayed by a disagreement in partisan political opinion about how much time was allowed to consider the amendment and which amendment would be voted on.

For example, Republican senator Ron Johnson called for consideration of his amendment calling for a wall to be built on the US border with Mexico, which is Trump’s core policy goal.

Upon passing the Senate, the bill must pass through the House of Representatives and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign the law.

