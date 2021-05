Egnyte integrates with Google and Dropbox to enable businesses to protect sensitive cloud content

Egnyte has announced new integrations with Google Workspace and Dropbox to help businesses protect and manage sensitive cloud content.

This integration allows enterprise Google and Dropbox users to apply the Egnytes platform to find valuable content in each cloud solution and control risk through an integrated turnkey approach. By applying the Egnytes policy library and advanced machine learning, customers identify files with inappropriate levels of authority, flag anomalous download or sharing activity that may indicate an internal threat, and violate compliance. Can all be found in one glass plate.

The new features complement the features already introduced in Microsoft 365 (M365) with the Egnytes native file system. This allows business users to work seamlessly on any cloud or device, including mobile and on-premises shared drives, minimizing complexity. Danger.

Holly Muscolino, Research Vice President of Content Strategy and Future Jobs at IDC, has seen companies adopt multiple cloud service providers at a rapidly growing rate, even before the advent of COVID-19 and the rise of remote work. I was watching. With today’s hybrid workforce, companies need solutions that provide the same level of collaboration, content classification, content lifecycle analytics, and security across cloud productivity suites to manage business-critical content. .. Egnyte provides a flexible and secure solution for multi-cloud environments.

Rajesh Ram, co-founder and Chief Experience Officer of Egnyte, is at increased risk because organizations share business-critical content between different cloud environments, repositories, and productivity suites. With Egnyte, organizations gain full access, control, and insight to business content across cloud office suites and storage applications, and employees without sacrificing security protection or management. You are free to choose your favorite productivity suite.

Here are the new features in Google Workspace and Dropbox:

Enhanced detection and classification of business documents to reduce unauthorized access. Simplifies compliance with whitelisting sensitive content locations. Comprehensive data lifecycle analysis: Quickly find redundant or obsolete information on a single glass plate. If your Google files are stored on Egnyte, you can apply data retention, deletion, or archiving policies based on content or location. Increase employee productivity: Employees can create, collaborate, store, and manage Google Workspace content in a single repository for improved governance, compliance, and efficiency.

Egnyte recently announced a new Governance Risk Dashboard in addition to expanding support for Microsoft 365. It summarizes your organization’s content risk across storage locations into a single numerical score and intelligently recommends the next steps you can take to effectively reduce risk.

