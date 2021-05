GoAigua Water Tower and GoHub Launch Water Challenge and Accelerator Program to Shape the Future of Digital Water

NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-GoHub, an international open innovation hub by GoAigua, focuses on creating better processes and more sustainable cities. Research, Innovation, Workforce Development, and Community Engagement is the Ultimate Water Challenge, a six-month program aimed at creating an ecosystem of innovation and technology sharing among US startups, vendors, and pilot sites. Announces the launch of (application link: https: //globalwaterchallenge.tech/waterchallengeus/).

It should be applied by entrepreneurs with early-stage businesses leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and other water solutions. Winners will receive the following:

Up to $ 50,000 to Fund Pilots Unique Utility to Test and Validate Data Venture Capital Introducing Venture Capital Companies, Investors, Partners, and Leading US Fisheries Players Access to GoHubs 6 Months Accelerator And venture programs. Enterprises (up to $ 3 million in convertible bonds)

Winners will be guided not only by GoHub and The Water Tower leaders, but also by cutting-edge technology companies such as GoAigua, Siemens and the University of Michigan, as well as industry experts at universities.

The Ultimate Water Challenge aims to support entrepreneurial efforts in three key areas: improving stormwater capture and treatment, reducing energy consumption, and improving population health through wastewater monitoring.

Water Tower CEO Melissa Meeker said Ultimate Water Challenge offers a great opportunity to pilot technology into water startups and get valuable feedback from talented mentors throughout the process. We are pleased to work with our GoHub partners to help startups have a positive impact on the fishing industry.

Applications will be accepted until August 1, 2021 and winners will be announced on September 1, 2021. The pilot program will begin on November 1, 2021.

For more information and to sign up for The Ultimate Water Challenge, please visit our website at www.theh2otower.org.

GoHub is a Spain-based open innovation hub with multiple locations in Europe with DeepTech software focused on digital transformation of water bodies, increased sustainability and improved quality of life for the entire community. We are working to accelerate technology startups. GoHub is part of Global Omnim, a water utility group that provides water and sanitation services to more than 300 European communities and 4 million citizens. They are based in the United States through a wholly owned subsidiary, GoAigua Inc (https://www.goaigua.com/). The GoHubs portfolio can be found at https://gohub.tech/en/.

Water towers are a new type of innovation center that provides answers to the many complex challenges facing the fishing industry through an integrated approach to applied research, innovation, workforce development, and stakeholder involvement. .. Water towers have a mission to be a thriving ecosystem of water innovation, backed by imagination, informed by research, and backed by pioneers, a strategy to benefit from digital advances in water supply and water quality. We are particularly investing in helping utilities devise. For more information, please visit www.theh2otower.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos