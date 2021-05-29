This is another view of the spiritual successor to Hexen2’s 3D realm, which arrived at Switch in 2021.





update [Sat 29th May, 2021 02:00 BST]: GRAVEN launched Early Access on Steam this week and released a new trailer to celebrate 3D Realms. This spiritual successor, the successor to Hexen II, will arrive at Switch at some point this year.

Original work [Sun 6th Sep, 2020 11:00 BST]:

Remember the 1997 FPSH exen II? Well, this is GRAVEN, its spiritual successor-coming to Switch next year.

The game premiered this weekend at Realms Deep 2020. 3D Realms Digital Weekend celebrates all FPS. It combines the Hexen series of dark fantasy gameplay with action-adventure.

In a medieval world where monsters of all kinds roam freely, take up the shameful priest’s cloak, eradicate the heretics who destroy brotherhood, and help the suffering of the common people.

With over 30 upgradeable weapons and spells, and three vast open-ended regions, you can even team up with friends in split-screen co-op or party four people online.

This is a complete press release with some screenshots and an enhanced look:

GRAVEN, as a shameful priest of orthogonal order, delves into the terrifying medieval world of gods and monsters. When a member of the Heretic Knights sacrifices the priest’s adopted daughter, the priest retaliates fatally with a bout of wrath of justice. After trying to sin against his brothers and now exiled to the burning sand, he closes his eyes for the final prayer for peace. The Creator speaks to him directly: you must win your peace.

Beware of the Creator by hunting down dirty heretical denominations responsible for causing plague and twisting the natural order of the seasons. Combining action, exploration and puzzle solving, GRAVEN is inspired by classic shooters, immersive sims and action RPGs. Travel through three vast open-ended areas, smelt the land and wipe out evil.

Carefully observe the reacting world and find a way. Journals allow players to drive exploration instead of following waypoints. Listen to the suffering of the townspeople and kill the monsters that caused their suffering. Exile over 30 clear enemies, from annoyed madmen to swamp beasts, with powerful magic such as wild lightning and scorching flames. Solve environmental puzzles with those same powers and change the world with spells.

Use destructive traditional weapons such as magic wands and wrist-mounted crossbows. Find hidden gold to upgrade weapons and spells in blacksmiths and alchemists. It has the new ability to return to previously looted areas and reveal secrets and entirely new areas. With over 30 weapons and spells, GRAVEN encourages experimentation. Play solo with one friend in split-screen co-op, or even a party of four online, due to a complete mysterious mess.

Does this look like a game like you? Please let us know in the comments below.

