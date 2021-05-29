Google Chrome is dramatically faster-that’s why





Since its launch in 2008, speed is one of four key principles, along with security, stability, and simplicity that Google has focused on making Chrome one of the best browsers available.

The V8 JavaScript compiler is an important part of these efforts as it gets the JavaScript found on virtually every website and executes it while browsing in Chrome. In fact, the V8 engine used in Chrome runs over 78 years of JavaScript code every day.

However, according to a new post on the Chromium blog, improvements to the V8 engine have allowed Google to achieve up to 23% faster performance in browsers. Thanks to the recently launched new Sparkplug compiler and a short built-in call to M91 Chrome, Google’s browser saves more than 17 years of user CPU time every day.

Sparkplug is a new JavaScript compiler that optimizes your code for maximum performance, and short built-in calls put Google-generated code in memory to avoid indirect jumps when calling functions. Optimize where to place it in.

V8 engine improvements

The V8 engine uses multiple compilers to execute JavaScript, and three years ago Google launched a new two-tier compiler system consisting of Ignition and Turbofan.

While Ignition is a bytecode interpreter that starts JavaScript execution with as little delay as possible, Turbofan is an optimizing compiler that uses the information collected during JavaScript execution to generate high-performance machine code. However, as a result, turbofans start slower than Ignition’s bytecode compiler. For this reason, Google has released a Spark plug that balances the two by generating native machine code, independent of the information gathered during the execution of JavaScript code.

The short built-in, on the other hand, is the mechanism used by the V8 engine to optimize the location of the generated code in memory. When V8 generates CPU-specific code from JavaScript, this code is placed in memory and frequently calls built-in functions, which are small snippets of code to handle common routines.

However, on some CPUs, calling a function further away from the generated code can cause CPU internal optimization to fail. To fix this, Chrome now copies the built-in functions to the same memory area as the generated code. This makes a big difference to Apple’s new M1 chip.

With more work done in the browser than ever before, the internal changes Google made to Chrome will also help save users time and perhaps increase their productivity.

