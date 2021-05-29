Supporting the promotion of health innovation in Ireland





As part of the Boost My Business initiative Fiona Alston, we spoke with Dr. Tanya Mulcahy about how Health Innovation Hub Ireland has helped bring Ireland to the map of health innovation.

Health Innovation Hub Ireland is headquartered in Cork’s UCC campus. To date, more than 600 companies have helped determine the next move on the road from innovation to products.

Dr. Tanya Mulcahy, Interim Director of HIHI, said: The people involved in medical innovation, and we wanted to make sure Ireland was involved in it. “

“We help businesses access healthcare systems to test and try products in real-world environments,” she continues.

“We work with people in the healthcare system who are having problems every day, and they have ideas in their heads, but they aren’t really trying to make them happen. We’re working with them to bring ideas to life. Products, “she explains.

“Our other area is education. We are trying to get healthcare people to embrace this idea that innovation is good and technology is good,” she adds.

Dr. Tanya Markay

HIHI has three offices in Ireland, and the companies they work for have access to the best research and pilot facilities through medical services.

“If a company needs access to research expertise, it can make the most of it through its university ties, but it’s also great that Irish universities have ties to teaching hospitals.” Dr. Mulcahy says.

“We have access to all hospitals in southern Ireland through Cork, and in Galway we have access to all hospitals on the West Coast,” she says.

“Dublin has access to a group of hospitals in Dublin / Midland. We are based in academia so we can easily test and pilot our products anywhere in these locations,” she said. I will add.

Hub doesn’t run accelerator programs for innovators and start-ups, but every year it seeks innovation for the general public to market their ideas.

The best are selected and the hub ensures that those ideas have the best opportunity given through research and testing to quickly track them into a viable product.

“We work with them to bring their products to hospitals or GP centers and conduct pilots, mini-user feedback sessions, or long-term feedback sessions with their products,” explains Mulcahy.

HIHI called on innovators to work in the medical field, given that the best people who can see the problems that need to be solved in the medical field are those who work there every year.

“We send them to boot camps, where they learn everything from how to engage with your stakeholders to how to market their products, and they market to high-level healthcare and business panels. The winners will receive some money to develop their product, “she says.

“We want to give them the opportunity to learn a bit about how to commercialize ideas that address the real problems they see every day,” she adds.

Some of the innovations that HIHI has grown from idea to realization are Fastform, moldable sprints, casts, or braces that allow the wearer to heal and comfort and be used in the shower or pool.

It also includes ostfoam, a skin seal that prevents leaks at ostomy sites, and Gasgon is developing a device that removes air bubbles from the chemotherapy line, reducing treatment time and exposing nurses to toxic chemicals. Reduce the need.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos