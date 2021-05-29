Add a Facebook-like emoji reaction on Twitter, but one expression is missing





Twitter’s heart-shaped like button doesn’t seem to be alone for a long time. App researchers leak as social media giants work on Facebook-like emoji reactions. However, it seems that the emoji is missing compared to Facebook.

(Photo: Leon Neil / Getty Images) London, UK-August 9: In the illustration in this photo, the Twitter Social Media Network logo is projected on a man in London, UK on August 9, 2017. With approximately 328 million users worldwide, Twitter has grown from a small public start-up in 2006 to a broadcasting tool for politicians and businesses in 2017.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong first tweeted about Twitter’s covert efforts.

Facebook released a multi-emoji reaction button in 2016. This allows users to provide a more accurate response to posts on the platform, rather than just a common “like” option.

Prior to that, social media conglomerates had only a Like button. Since then, “love”, “wow”, “sad”, “haha”, and “anger” have been added. It goes against the demands of users at the time-the “dislike” button.

Facebook had been developing that feature for a year, The Verge reported.

In 2017, Facebook comments had the same emoji response. Another way to further improve the communication response.

Twitter emoji reaction

Meanwhile, Twitter is currently developing a similar approach to adding to the heart-shaped reaction button. According to Wong, the social media giant will use Facebook-like emoji, except for the other two.

Apart from such things, users can expect “sad”, “haha”, and two other things that look like Twitter’s originals, “cheers” and “hmm”.

However, the leak’s “Cheer” and “Sad” options do not use the actual emoji. Instead, the “heart” emoji is used as a placeholder.

Mr. Wong said: “The cheers and sorrow reaction icon is WIP, which is currently shown as the general heart.”

There is no reaction of emoji

Based on the leak provided by Wong, the “wow” and “angry” emojis will not participate in Twitter’s new series of reactions. And there seems to be no substitute for “anger”.

According to The Verge, Twitter users may not need an angry reaction. Anger is expressed in such a belief in the retweet feature of replies and citations.

If it’s “awesome,” Twitter will use a more congratulatory “cheering” emoji instead. Another option is the “Hmm” emoji, which expresses thoughts and curiosity that Facebook doesn’t have.

Also read: Twitter Spaces desktop, mobile browser availability: You can join but you can’t host a room-this is the first look

Twitter survey

In March, Twitter must have gained insight into the development of the latest features. Twitter is investigating user’s favorite emoji reactions.

Tech Crunch wrote in a report that the survey included “fire,” which means “great,” “raised hands,” and emoji to extend support.

