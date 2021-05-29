Virginia Tech explores Nepal’s climate change and food future – Food Tank





Speaking of Nepal, you might imagine people climbing Everest, the highest mountain in the world above sea level. However, it is an invading weed because people do not borrow the only thing that scales the vast and diverse elevations of Southeast Asian countries.

Recent Research from the United States The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) -funded Future Innovation Lab for Integrated Pest Management (IPM Innovation Lab) shows that invading weeds are spreading rapidly in Nepal over time. .. One of the main drivers of this spread is climate change. As temperatures in Nepal are projected to rise significantly over the next 50 years, invasive species are spreading more rapidly, jeopardizing crop production, livelihoods, biodiversity and food security.

The basis of our research includes investigating how invading weeds spread along elevation under past and present climate scenarios, and Pramod K, an emeritus professor at Tribhuvan University in Nepal. Ja said. Satellite images are used to capture these changes throughout the Chitawan Annapurna landscape in central Nepal. Observing how our land changes over time is important for identifying vulnerable areas and developing strategies to address them.

Jha said all but one of the seven invading weeds the project tracks has spread dramatically over the last three decades and will continue to spread without mitigation efforts.

One of those weeds is, for example, Parthenium hysterophorus. In future climate scenarios, its reach is expected to expand significantly across all regions of the Chitawan Annapurna Landscape (CHAL). Weeds that grow naturally in the New World cause human health problems such as rashes and dyspnea, pollute livestock milk and destroy valuable agricultural land. Weed habitat suitability is projected to extend to protected areas such as Langtang National Park, Annapurna Conservation Area, and Manasul Conservation Area, threatening valuable biodiversity.

Ageratina adenophora, also known as the Clofton weed, is another invasive species that the program is studying. Clofton weeds reduce crop yields, replace native plants and affect the carrying capacity of rangelands. Under future climate scenarios, the program expects weeds to expand their elevation range and all areas except the Middle Mountain area to acquire suitable areas for weeds to extend their range.

Invasive species are capable of expelling native species because they can adapt quickly to climate change. Muni Muniappan, director of the IPM Innovation Lab, said that the ecological richness of Central Nepal, unique biodiversity hotspots and terrain, subtropical to alpine climate, and elevations ranging from 200 to 8091 meters above sea level are the effects of climate change. Said that it is an ideal place to study. As the one with the highest risk of climate change impact.

All of the invading weeds studied in this program are subtropical and tropical in nature, so they first invaded the tropical regions of Nepal, such as the lowlands, Muniapan said. But now it gradually spreads to new habitats such as mountains. This is especially harmful as the mountains have some of Nepal’s most resource-poor communities. These consequences of climate change have disproportionate consequences, as these communities are heavily dependent on natural resources.

One of the resources under threat is finger millet, Nepal’s fourth most important crop. The country’s remote mountain communities, considered poor crops, rely on finger millet because they can grow in rainwater and in self-sufficient agricultural conditions. The community also trusts it as an important source of protein, fiber, calcium and iron. Virginia Tech-Tribhuvan University’s program measured that nearly 40% of Nepal’s area was very suitable for finger millet, but in future climate conditions where invasive weeds are more prevalent, of appropriate area. Finger millet shrinks by nearly 4-9%. Due to the climate crisis and its consequent consequences, mountain communities that rely on this crop may be at even greater risk of food insecurity.

As climate change continues, developing countries will lose the most from their effects, including the spread of invasive species. Of the 124 countries, Nepal has the third highest threat to the agricultural sector due to the spread of invasive species. While measuring the spread of invasive species, the IPM Innovation Lab also aims to improve resilience to them. One such approach is the IPM package, or the implementation of a set of comprehensive technologies that farmers can choose to address crop threats. For example, the application of biological control is one of the IPM package components that can safely and economically reduce the spread of invasive partenium weeds.

Continuing to address climate change and its impacts remains a top priority for the IPM Innovation Lab, Muniappan said. Modeling the spread of invasive species provides early knowledge of the predicted pathways, but this information is valuable insight into designing the most productive means of managing spread. We also provide. This is just the beginning, and an important aspect of this work is also to attract the attention of other institutions, organizations and universities. Fighting climate change and its consequences requires united efforts.

The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Integrated Pest Management is currently working on a variety of topics in seven countries, Asia and Africa, including improving food security, increasing farmers’ incomes and gender equality in development. Since its establishment in 1993, it has been housed in the Virginia TechsCenter for International Research, Education, and Development.

